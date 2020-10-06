Kate Moss also made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week at just 18 years old, and previously said she fully supports "anything" her daughter wants to do when it comes to modeling

Kate Moss' Daughter Lila, 18, Makes Runway Debut at Miu Miu Show: See Their First Walks Side by Side

Kate Moss’ 18-year-old daughter Lila Moss just made her runway debut, and much like her famous mother’s first fashion show, it was a big one.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lila (whose father is Jefferson Hack, a creative director and the co-founder of Dazed Media) opened Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2021 Paris Fashion Week show in a blue collared blouse, an oversized blazer and a black mini skirt adorned with rhinestones. The look was styled with sparkly pink mules, an embellished handbag, minimal makeup and a sleek low ponytail.

Image zoom Lila Moss Miu Miu/Instagram

For her second pass down the Italian label's socially-distanced runway — an empty stadium with white rubber walls and colored lines that resembled a basketball court — the up-and-coming model donned a sparkly pink halter-neck top and an orange mini-skirt ensemble from the new collection as a star-studded audience watched virtually.

Kate, meanwhile, made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week at the Dolce & Gabbana spring 1992 show. At the time, the little-known 18-year-old model strutted down the catwalk in a brocade suit teamed, a wide-brimmed hat and gold platform sandals.

Although Kate, now 46, was not spotted in Miu Miu's virtual audience on Tuesday, the icon previously said she fully supports "anything [Lila] wants to do" when it comes to modeling.

“It’s up to her. I am leaving it up to her,” she said of her daughter's career. “I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do.”

Image zoom Lila Moss and Kate Moss Francois Durand for Dior/Getty

Lila seemingly inherited her mom's love of fashion, as the pair have attended multiple presentations together including the Dior Homme fall/winter menswear show in January and the Longchamp spring/summer show last year.

And on Tuesday, the 18-year-old proved she has picked up modeling tips and tricks from Kate over the years as well — Lila looked calm, collected and totally at home on the Miu Miu runway.

“Game on: @LilaMoss leads the #MiuMiuSS21 fashion show by #MiucciaPrada in the empty stadium, yet simultaneously observed by many, dubbed the Miu Miu Sports Club,” the fashion house wrote on Instagram.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Miu Miu invited A-list supporters including Gabrielle Union, Mila Djokovic, Storm Reid, Elle Fanning, Zoey Deutch and Sydney Sweeney to watch the show virtually via a set of screens that lined the edges of the runway and served as an integral part of the game-like experience.