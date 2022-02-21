Lila Moss Wears Modern Wedding Dress — with Bleached Brows! — on Richard Quinn Runway

Lila Moss is continuing to follow in her famous mom's footsteps.

On Sunday, Lila, the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss and media mogul Jefferson Hack, closed out the Richard Quinn show during London Fashion Week. The 19-year-old made quite the statement as she debuted bleached brows while dressed in a romantic, heavily embellished bridal look. Lila's ensemble — shown as part of Quinn's fall 2022 collection — featured a white satin mini dress adorned with bejeweled flowers and scattered feathers covering the design. The dress was completed with dramatic ruffled cuff sleeves.

To complement the look, Lila held a stunning bouquet and accessorized with a sparkling floral headpiece. The model was also dressed in glossy white tights and pointed toe white pumps. Lila was previously captured rehearsing for the big show, hitting the runway barefoot in a slogan sweatshirt and jeans.

Richard Quinn - Backstage - LFW February 2022 Credit: Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty

Speaking about the collection, Quinn said the runway looks are all about "protection," WWD reported. "Obviously we had the COVID-19 pandemic, but I think it's more about fashion as an armor... a balance between the dark and the beautiful." Other looks seen on the catwalk included: structured coats, peplum dresses, and latex numbers.

This wouldn't be the first time Lila has walked for Quinn. During London Fashion Week in September of last year, Lila walked the runway and received support from mom Kate, 48, herself.

Richard Quinn - Backstage - LFW September 2021 Credit: Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images)

Lila (whose father is Jefferson Hack, a creative director and the co-founder of Dazed Media) made her runway debut when she opened Miu Miu's spring/summer 2021 Paris Fashion Week show in a blue collared blouse, an oversized blazer and a black mini skirt adorned with rhinestones. The look was styled with sparkly pink mules, an embellished handbag, minimal makeup and a sleek low ponytail.

That same season, Lila garnered praise when she proudly put her insulin pump on full display while walking the catwalk at Fendi x Versace's "Fendace" fashion show in Milan.

Rather than covering it up, Lila, who has type 1 diabetes, which requires insulin injections (either by needle or pump) to keep blood sugar levels within a healthy range, hit the catwalk with her tubeless pod insulin pump in full view on the outer side of her left thigh. She modeled a chic baroque-embroidered jacket and bodysuit on the runway.

Opening up about her daughter's budding modeling career, Kate said: "It's up to her. I am leaving it up to her."