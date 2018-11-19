Kate Moss Says Daughter Lila Grace, 16, Teaches Her 'Everything' About Makeup and Contouring

Sølve Sundsbø

Kate Moss has worked with every major hairstylist and makeup artist in the industry, has posed for numerous beauty campaigns and just signed on to be the creative director of the cult-favorite Japanese skincare brand, Decorté, but she says most of her beauty know-how comes from her 16-year-old daughter, Lila Grace Moss-Hack.

“She teaches me everything,” Moss told Harper’s Bazaar about her daughter with Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack. “Lila and her friends follow all the beauty blogs and Instagram accounts, and she’ll be like, ‘Mum, you have to try this, it’s amazing what they can do now.’ She does all that contouring and stuff, which I’m sure they do to me when I’m at work, but I never pay any attention. I’m too busy talking.”

While Lila may show her mom a thing or two about makeup, Moss has plenty of modeling wisdom to pass down to her daughter — who was just named the newest face of Marc Jacobs’s beauty. In the industry where appearance is everything, Moss hopes to inspire a healthy approach to beauty for her daughter.

“For Lila and her friends, it’s hard because it’s all there on the phone, the Kardashian factor, it’s in their face much more than it was for us,” she says about fellow ’90s models. “It’s instant inspiration but also instant judgment. But she has seen me, and I’m not obsessed with myself, so hopefully that will rub off.”

One reason Moss has such a strong mindset may be because she never actually considered herself to be one of the “top” models of the decade. “I never could compare myself to those girls,” she said about Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. “I wasn’t five foot eleven, I wasn’t built like they were. I was always different, and that’s why I got booked.”

To this day, Moss still beats to her own drum, especially when it comes to beauty and aging.

“I think it helps that I don’t take myself too seriously,” Moss said. “You don’t want to be a slave to beauty. Don’t get me wrong, I love beauty products more than ever—as you get older, you have more to hide—but I’m not obsessed.”

In fact, when she’s getting all dolled up for a night out, she keeps everything pared down and simple. “Even when I’m going out, I still find it hard to wear false eyelashes and stuff. Sometimes [makeup artist] Pat McGrath will be like, ‘Come on, darling, let’s put a lash on you,’ but I would never put one on myself.”

She credits her good skin to Decorté, a brand she’s been modeled with for the past three years, and maintains a healthier lifestyle than her old partying days.

“I’ve learned to take care of myself a bit more,” she said. “I do yoga every day. I don’t go out nearly as much. And I take care of my skin, which somehow has held up. The bad things I have done usually take their toll, and I’ve been quite lucky in that respect, but you have to put in the work.”

