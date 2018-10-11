Kate Moss' 16-Year-Old Daughter Kicks Off Her Modeling Career With a Gig for Marc Jacobs

David M. Benett/Getty

Kate Moss’ daughter is following in her mom’s modeling footsteps.

The supermodel’s 16-year-old daughter, Lila Grace Moss-Hack, was in Harvey Nichols in London on Wednesday to promote Marc Jacobs’s beauty collection, one week after it was announced that she’s the newest face of the famous brand.

The teen — whose father is Jefferson Hack, the CEO and co-founder of Dazed Media — was on hand to launch Marc Jacobs’ new limited-edition Leopard Frost Collection.

The emerging model wore a ’90s-inspired black shift dress with sheer collared shirt overlay and sheer long sleeves. She paired the dress with black tights and black sneakers.

“Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined,” the designer wrote on Instagram when he announced Moss-Hack as the face of the brand.

“With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully,” Jacobs continued. “Thank you, Lila, for being a part of this extremely special project and thank you, @katemossagency and @jeffersonhack for allowing us the privilege to work with your beautiful daughter.”

Lila shared photos on her own Instagram writing, “It’s an honour to be the face of the new @marcbeauty campaign.”

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

She is represented by her mom’s modeling agency, Kate Moss Agency, who represents Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie and singer Rita Ora, among others.

In September, Moss opened up about her daughter’s modeling career in an interview with Megyn Kelly Today.

“It’s up to her. I am leaving it up to her,” she said about Lila’s future. “I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do.”

In the same interview, Moss revealed that she didn’t always feel comfortable posing nude as a teen, but says young models today have more of a choice than she ever did starting out in the industry.

“They don’t have to do it if they don’t want to do it. I wouldn’t let my daughter do it. I look at her now and she is 15 and to think I was going topless at her age, it’s crazy,” the supermodel said.