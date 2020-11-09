Kate Moss Says Boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck Gave Her a Diamond Ring for Her 'Empty' Finger
But the supermodel insists she is "not engaged" to her photographer beau
Kate Moss may wear a sparkling diamond on her left ring finger, but she swears that she isn't walking down the aisle anytime soon.
Moss, 46, who's been dating 33-year-old photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck for five years, told The Telegraph that he bought her a ring since her left hand was feeling "a bit empty."
"Oh, no, I'm not engaged. It's more like, I'm in a relationship, I'm committed," the British supermodel said of the gift "from the boyfriend" — a vintage emerald and diamond ring that she wears every day.
“I think after you've been married, that finger feels a bit empty," said Moss, who split from husband Jamie Hince in 2015 after four years of marriage. "It was an 'I'm going out with you, and I have a very empty finger, so give me a ring' kind of present.”
RELATED: Kate Moss' Daughter Lila, 18, Makes Runway Debut at Miu Miu Show: See Their First Walks Side by Side
Although Moss has remained relatively private about her relationship with von Bismarck, the model revealed that the couple does enjoy going jewelry shopping together. "He's into it," she said. "I think some men take just as much pleasure in giving jewelry as we do in receiving it."
And even though the star does "like it when men wear jewelry" (like a "nice chain"), Moss said it's just not her man's style. "I can't imagine Nikolai in it," she said. It's definitely not his thing."
The model is known for her expert taste in accessories (she partnered with the jewelry brand Messika on her own collection, which was photographed by von Bismarck) but says all her own vintage pieces are currently "safe" from her 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace — for now. "She likes all the girly jewelry; she's not into antiques yet, so my jewelry is safe, for the moment," says Moss.