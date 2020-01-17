It was a family affair at the Dior Homme Menswear show on Friday.

Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace Moss-Hack sat front row at the Fall/Winter Paris event alongside a few members of another famous family: The Beckhams!

Image zoom Francois Durand for Dior/Getty

The supermodel, 46, and 17-year-old Lila (whom she shares with ex Jefferson Hack) posed for photos with David, Victoria and their son Brooklyn, 20.

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty

Kate also spent time with boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck and fellow British beauty Cara Delevingne, who was wearing a plunging gray suit and combat boots, at the star-studded fashion show.

The fashion icon looked chic and classic in a white blouse, black blazer and black skinny jeans. While Lila — an up-and-coming model represented by her mom’s company, Kate Moss Agency — opted for a button-down blouse embossed with the Dior logo, cropped gray jeans with distressed hems and hightop Converse sneakers.

And this isn’t the first time the lookalike pair have proved they share a passion for fashion. Kate and Lila also sat front row at the Longchamp Spring/Summer show in New York City last year, alongside Kendall Jenner and Julianne Moore.

Image zoom From left to right, Kendall Jenner, Jean Cassegrain, Lila Moss, Kate Moss, Julianne Moore and Linda Cardellini

In October 2018 Lila snagged a major modeling campaign and was named the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

“Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined,” Jacobs wrote on Instagram at the time.

Image zoom Dominique Charriau/WireImage

“With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully,” the designer continued. “Thank you, Lila, for being a part of this extremely special project and thank you, @katemossagency and @jeffersonhack for allowing us the privilege to work with your beautiful daughter.”

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty

Moss previously opened up about her daughter’s modeling career in an interview with Megyn Kelly Today.

“It’s up to her. I am leaving it up to her,” she said about Lila’s future. “I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do.”