Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kate Middleton Just Wore the Prettiest $2,420 White Midi Dress, and We Found 9 Lookalikes for Much Less

When it comes to elegant, breezy, and figure-flattering dresses, Kate Middleton reigns. The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of chic midi-length dresses, but in recent months, it seems to be her go-to choice of clothing — and can you blame her? Midi dresses are pretty much perfect for every occasion, and especially when the summer temps heat up. And the white midi dress she wore on Tuesday is certainly no exception.

Kate visited the Baby Basics charity in South Yorkshire to help unpack donations and speak with parents and caregivers. For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge paired her snake-print Tabitha Simmons pumps and floral-print face mask by Amaia with a $2,420 Suzannah London belted white midi dress with black buttons and puff sleeves. If Kate’s dress looks familiar, it’s because she wore it at Wimbledon last year adorned with a black Alexander McQueen belt.

Image zoom Kensington Royal/instagram

While we would love the chance to raid the Duchess of Cambridge’s royal collection of dresses, we realize that’s probably only going to happen in our dreams (sigh). But that didn’t stop us from scouring the Internet for some lookalike white midi dresses that are not only gorgeous, but super affordable, too. Starting at just $14, these nine styles are perfect for wearing with espadrilles or sandals throughout the rest of the summer and with booties and a cute knit sweater come fall.

Scroll down to shop nine Kate Middleton-inspired white midi dresses now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Angashion Sleeve V-Neck Button Midi Skater Dress with Pockets, $26.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Button-Waist Wrap Midi Dress, $55.99 with code SUNFUN (orig. $128); madewell.com

Image zoom Asos

Buy It! Stradivarius Button Front Midi Dress with Puff Sleeves, $50; asos.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Veranee Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Flared T-Shirt Dress, $13.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Asos

Buy It! Fashion Union Midi Shirt Dress with Broderie Sleeves, $60; asos.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein V-Neck Maxi Dress with Button Front and Belt, $86.12–$139; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Amazhiyu Linen Button Down Maxi Dress with Removable Belt, $28.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Asos

Buy It! Asos Design Broderie Midi Shirt Dress with Puff Sleeves and D-Ring Belt, $87; asos.com

Image zoom Asos

Buy It! River Island Short Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress, $96; asos.com