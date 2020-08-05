Kate Middleton Just Wore the Prettiest $2,420 White Midi Dress, and We Found 9 Lookalikes for Much Less
They start at just $14
When it comes to elegant, breezy, and figure-flattering dresses, Kate Middleton reigns. The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of chic midi-length dresses, but in recent months, it seems to be her go-to choice of clothing — and can you blame her? Midi dresses are pretty much perfect for every occasion, and especially when the summer temps heat up. And the white midi dress she wore on Tuesday is certainly no exception.
Kate visited the Baby Basics charity in South Yorkshire to help unpack donations and speak with parents and caregivers. For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge paired her snake-print Tabitha Simmons pumps and floral-print face mask by Amaia with a $2,420 Suzannah London belted white midi dress with black buttons and puff sleeves. If Kate’s dress looks familiar, it’s because she wore it at Wimbledon last year adorned with a black Alexander McQueen belt.
As previously mentioned, Kate has been out and about in a number of stylish midi dresses this season. From her $572 Beulah London shirt dress she wore to celebrate the National Health Service’s 72nd birthday to her $189 floral-print number from Faithfull the Brand she opted for while gardening — and let’s not forget the $775 whimsical green tennis player-printed HVN dress she wore on a Zoom call — it’s clear that Kate has found her favorite summer style, and she’s sticking to it.
While we would love the chance to raid the Duchess of Cambridge’s royal collection of dresses, we realize that’s probably only going to happen in our dreams (sigh). But that didn’t stop us from scouring the Internet for some lookalike white midi dresses that are not only gorgeous, but super affordable, too. Starting at just $14, these nine styles are perfect for wearing with espadrilles or sandals throughout the rest of the summer and with booties and a cute knit sweater come fall.
Scroll down to shop nine Kate Middleton-inspired white midi dresses now.
Buy It! Angashion Sleeve V-Neck Button Midi Skater Dress with Pockets, $26.99–$27.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Madewell Button-Waist Wrap Midi Dress, $55.99 with code SUNFUN (orig. $128); madewell.com
Buy It! Stradivarius Button Front Midi Dress with Puff Sleeves, $50; asos.com
Buy It! Veranee Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Flared T-Shirt Dress, $13.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Fashion Union Midi Shirt Dress with Broderie Sleeves, $60; asos.com
Buy It! Calvin Klein V-Neck Maxi Dress with Button Front and Belt, $86.12–$139; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazhiyu Linen Button Down Maxi Dress with Removable Belt, $28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Asos Design Broderie Midi Shirt Dress with Puff Sleeves and D-Ring Belt, $87; asos.com
Buy It! River Island Short Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress, $96; asos.com
