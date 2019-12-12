Kate Middleton Has Worn This Trend for Years, and It's Perfect for the Holidays

Image zoom STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP via Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage (2); Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton has hit the sartorial nail on the head yet again. On December 11, she attended the 2019 Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace in an evening ensemble that was just as elegant as you’d expect. And while her tiara sparkled from every angle, it was ultimately the luxe, gleaming texture of her dress that made the outfit what it was.

The duchess’ floor-length stunner, which features long sleeves (to protect against winter’s chill), padded shoulders, and a subtle V-neckline, hails from Alexander McQueen, a label she constantly favors. But that wasn’t the only familiar thing about her nighttime look.

If you follow Kate’s style closely, you’ll notice that many of her outfits incorporate some sort of velvety aspect. It’s usually dresses rendered in the luxurious fabric, but she’s also worked the plush material into her ensembles via accessories. Case in point: those bold velvet headbands that are so on trend right now.

Kate is the queen of recycling, and velvet is yet another thing she’s worn for years. Some standout moments? Back in 2017, she opted for a velvet LBD with glistening buttons, and she stunned in a velvet turquoise floral-print number in 2018. But this most recent velvet situation is going to be a hard one to beat.

If Kate’s affinity for velvet isn’t reason enough for you to test-drive this trend, the material’s soft and rich nature will certainly convince you. There are a plethora of ways to work it into your look, whether that’s with a bold gown, a sleek headband, or a dainty barrette.

Shop six velvet staples inspired by Kate’s wardrobe below.

