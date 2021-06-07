Kate Middleton’s Unexpected Sneakers Are from a Meghan Markle-Loved Brand

Kate's exact pair is almost sold out in every size from Veja's website, but as of this writing, the sneakers are still available at Bergdorf Goodman. You can also shop for Veja sneakers at Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, Free People, and Anthropologie. A pair normally costs between $120 and $150, and every once in a while, members of Gilt and Rue La La can score them on sale.