Kate Middleton’s Unexpected Sneakers Are from a Meghan Markle-Loved Brand
Kate Middleton has added a new white sneaker to her rotation — and it's from a Meghan Markle-approved brand.
During their mini tour of Scotland last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the college town where they first met and fell in love. The occasion involved a lot of walking, so being the expert dresser that she is, Kate opted for a pair of comfortable sneakers. But they're not the sneakers you were probably expecting.
She wore a black blazer over a striped sweater with belted black trousers and (drumroll, please) a pair of Veja Esplar sneakers. If you've followed Kate's style for the past decade, you probably know that she plays favorites with her Superga canvas sneakers. So it's a pretty big deal that she's got a new pair in rotation.
Transparency is at the core of every Veja sneaker, from working conditions in the factories that produce them to the sustainable material from which they're crafted. The leather featured in Veja shoes is sourced from Rio Grande do Sul farms in southern Brazil and tanned via an innovative process that is free of hazardous chrome, heavy metals, and acids.
Like all the brand's shoes, Kate's are detailed with its signature stitched "V" along the side, this time in a pretty gold hue. This minimalist design is what makes them a great shoe to wear with everything, which is probably why so many other A-listers love them, too. Need proof? Vejas have also been spotted on Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Emily Ratajkowski.
When Meghan wore Veja V10s in 2018, searches for Veja sneakers spiked by 113 percent. Now that they've been sported by Kate, we're certain searches will rise once again — and similar styles will sell out, too.
Kate's exact pair is almost sold out in every size from Veja's website, but as of this writing, the sneakers are still available at Bergdorf Goodman. You can also shop for Veja sneakers at Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, Free People, and Anthropologie. A pair normally costs between $120 and $150, and every once in a while, members of Gilt and Rue La La can score them on sale.
As Kate has proven, a comfortable white sneaker is a must-have any time of the year. We've rounded up some of our favorite white Vejas from across the Internet, including a gray-detailed version of Kate's exact shoe. Though Vejas are new to her rotation, we have a feeling she'll slip into them again soon.
Keep scrolling to shop duchess-approved Veja sneakers for yourself!
