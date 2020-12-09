Kate Middleton and Prince William Keep Wearing This Festive Accessory — and We Found Lookalikes Starting at $12

Christmas is officially here — at least, according to Kate Middleton!
Over the past three days, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been on a royal train tour of Britain to meet people in local communities — including frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, and more — and thank them for their service and sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic. And in true royal fashion, Kate expertly dressed for the season in an enviable display of chic tailored coats (like her beloved green Alexander McQueen number), knee-high boots, and of course, protective face coverings.
Aside from her colorful array of coats, the Duchess of Cambridge has managed to look equal parts stylish and festive thanks to one of her go-to cold-weather accessories: a tartan plaid scarf. Kate set out on the very first day of the royal tour donning her green coat with a matching green, red, and brown plaid scarf (a look that instantly made us excited for the holidays).
On the final day of the trip, she again stepped out in tartan print, this time wearing a long red coat with a red, black, and white plaid scarf — which matched identically with her maxi skirt — taking her Christmas-ready ensemble to the next level. What’s more, Prince William even sported a classic red scarf similar to Kate’s during their first stop, proving this timeless accessory really is a wardrobe staple for all.
Kate’s love of classic printed scarves has inspired us to add one to our winter wardrobes, because what’s more exciting than dressing up around the holidays? If you’re looking to add this Duchess-inspired accessory to your cold-weather collection, too, then you’re in the right place. We’ve picked out five fashionably cozy tartan plaid scarves to shop from Amazon — and they’re all available at real people prices. Starting at just $12, any of these five options will add an instant boost of holiday cheer to your outfit (and make for a perfect stocking stuffer for everyone on your gift list!) without breaking the bank.
Scroll down to shop five royal-approved tartan scarves available now at Amazon.
Buy It! Wander Agio Lattice Large Scarf, $11.47 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Veronz Super Soft Classic Cashmere Feel Winter Scarf, $14.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Rosemarie Collections 100% Cashmere Winter Scarf Made In Scotland, $42.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cashmere Made in Scotland 2 PLY 100% Cashmere Scarf, $19.88; amazon.com
Buy It! Plum Feathers Super Soft Luxurious Cashmere Feel Winter Scarf, $15.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.