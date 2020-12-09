Kate Middleton and Prince William Keep Wearing This Festive Accessory — and We Found Lookalikes Starting at $12

Kate’s love of classic printed scarves has inspired us to add one to our winter wardrobes, because what’s more exciting than dressing up around the holidays? If you’re looking to add this Duchess-inspired accessory to your cold-weather collection, too, then you’re in the right place. We’ve picked out five fashionably cozy tartan plaid scarves to shop from Amazon — and they’re all available at real people prices. Starting at just $12, any of these five options will add an instant boost of holiday cheer to your outfit (and make for a perfect stocking stuffer for everyone on your gift list!) without breaking the bank.