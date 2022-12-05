Lifestyle Style Kate Middleton Breaks Out This Festive Print Every Holiday Season, and You Can Shop It for Just $14 Shop 15 eye-catching tartan scarves, dresses, jackets, pants, and skirts By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. Kate Middleton touched down in the United States for the first time since 2014 last week, and to no one's surprise, she's dressing to impress everywhere she goes. From burgundy pantsuits to glowing green gowns, the Princess of Wales' outfits have been turning heads around Boston over the past few days. But one ensemble was especially festive: On Wednesday, Middleton visited the city's mayor with Prince William in a green, navy, red, and white tartan midi dress from Burberry, which she paired with green suede pumps. Getty Images Princess Kate has a thing for tartan: She's been spotted wearing the eye-catching print on everything from skirts to coats to scarves over the years. In 2019, she even rewore a particularly memorable Alexander McQueen tartan coat that we first saw back in 2012. And in 2018, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle donned a similar navy and green tartan jacket while visiting Scotland, where the pattern originates. Clearly, you're in good company if you jump on the tartan train, and now's the time to do so. No matter what color combination you choose — red, green, navy, or black — tartan clothing is cheery for the holiday season. Tartan Clothing Inspired by Kate Middleton Achillea Classic Plaid Cashmere Scarf, $13.99; amazon.com MakeMeChic Plaid Pencil Skirt, $30.99; amazon.com FancyInn Shift Babydoll Tartan Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Allegra K A-Line Tartan Shirtdress, $36.99; amazon.com Cupshe Abigai Belted Tartan Plaid Maxi Dress, $37.99; cupshe.com Idealsanxun Tartan Maxi Skirt, $39.98; amazon.com Gap Long Sleeve Plaid Dress, $41.99; amazon.com Barbour New Check Lambswool & Cashmere Scarf, $75; nordstrom.com Petite Plume Imperial Tartan Cotton Pajamas, $94; nordstrom.com Foxcroft Rocca Plaid Cotton Blend Shirtdress, $114; nordstrom.com Steve Madden Simone Mixed Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com Vineyard Vines Kick Flare Printed Jamie Pants, $158; vineyardvines.com J. McLaughlin Broderick Pants in Plaid, $198; jmclaughlin.com Tuckernuck Blackwatch Daphne Dress, $248; tuckernuck.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Like Middleton's choice, this tartan dress is mainly green and navy, but with a button-down babydoll design, it's more relaxed than her pick. But if you prefer a longer dress like Kate's, this red smocked midi fits the bill, and it's 50 percent off at J.Crew right now. This red, green, and blue puff-sleeve midi, on the other hand, features longer sleeves and a feminine bow around the waist. Score it for less than $40 at Cupshe and turn heads at your next holiday party. Cupshe Buy It! Cupshe Abigai Belted Tartan Plaid Maxi Dress, $37.99; cupshe.com As for tartan skirts, Amazon has both mini and maxi options, with the former being fitting for a night out while the latter is more suitable for dinner with the family. Everyone loves a good pair of party pants, and this corduroy option from Vineyard Vines is appropriate for all the festivities on your December calendar, from Christmas tree hunting to window shopping. Vineyard vines Buy It! Vineyard Vines Kick Flare Printed Jamie Pants, $158; vineyardvines.com If you're looking for festive pajamas to wear on Christmas morning, this red tartan pair from Nordstrom will keep you cozy while you sip your coffee and open presents. But if you'd just like to dip your toes into the print, this tartan scarf is only $14 at Amazon and will add a pop of color to any otherwise drab outerwear this winter. Take a cue from Kate and make a splash in tartan this season. Below, shop more plaid picks from Nordstrom, Amazon, Tuckernuck, J.Crew, and J.McLaughin. Amazon Buy It! Achillea Classic Plaid Cashmere Scarf, $13.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! MakeMeChic Plaid Pencil Skirt, $30.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! FancyInn Shift Babydoll Tartan Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Allegra K A-Line Tartan Shirtdress, $36.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Idealsanxun Tartan Maxi Skirt, $39.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Gap Long Sleeve Plaid Dress, $41.99; amazon.com J Crew Buy It! J.Crew Smocked Puff-Sleeve Poplin Plaid Midi Dress, $74 (orig. $148.99); jcrew.com Nordstrom Buy It! Barbour New Check Lambswool & Cashmere Scarf, $75; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Petite Plume Imperial Tartan Cotton Pajamas, $94; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Foxcroft Rocca Plaid Cotton Blend Shirtdress, $114; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Steve Madden Simone Mixed Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com JMC Laughlin Buy It! J. McLaughlin Broderick Pants in Plaid, $198; jmclaughlin.com T Nuck Buy It! Tuckernuck Blackwatch Daphne Dress, $248; tuckernuck.com Do you love a good deal? 