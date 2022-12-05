Kate Middleton Breaks Out This Festive Print Every Holiday Season, and You Can Shop It for Just $14

Shop 15 eye-catching tartan scarves, dresses, jackets, pants, and skirts

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kate Middleton tartan print
Photo: Getty Images/ T Nuck

Kate Middleton touched down in the United States for the first time since 2014 last week, and to no one's surprise, she's dressing to impress everywhere she goes.

From burgundy pantsuits to glowing green gowns, the Princess of Wales' outfits have been turning heads around Boston over the past few days. But one ensemble was especially festive: On Wednesday, Middleton visited the city's mayor with Prince William in a green, navy, red, and white tartan midi dress from Burberry, which she paired with green suede pumps.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with Mayor Michelle Wu at City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Getty Images

Princess Kate has a thing for tartan: She's been spotted wearing the eye-catching print on everything from skirts to coats to scarves over the years. In 2019, she even rewore a particularly memorable Alexander McQueen tartan coat that we first saw back in 2012. And in 2018, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle donned a similar navy and green tartan jacket while visiting Scotland, where the pattern originates.

Clearly, you're in good company if you jump on the tartan train, and now's the time to do so. No matter what color combination you choose — red, green, navy, or black — tartan clothing is cheery for the holiday season.

Tartan Clothing Inspired by Kate Middleton

  • Achillea Classic Plaid Cashmere Scarf, $13.99; amazon.com
  • MakeMeChic Plaid Pencil Skirt, $30.99; amazon.com
  • FancyInn Shift Babydoll Tartan Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
  • Allegra K A-Line Tartan Shirtdress, $36.99; amazon.com
  • Cupshe Abigai Belted Tartan Plaid Maxi Dress, $37.99; cupshe.com
  • Idealsanxun Tartan Maxi Skirt, $39.98; amazon.com
  • Gap Long Sleeve Plaid Dress, $41.99; amazon.com
  • Barbour New Check Lambswool & Cashmere Scarf, $75; nordstrom.com
  • Petite Plume Imperial Tartan Cotton Pajamas, $94; nordstrom.com
  • Foxcroft Rocca Plaid Cotton Blend Shirtdress, $114; nordstrom.com
  • Steve Madden Simone Mixed Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com
  • Vineyard Vines Kick Flare Printed Jamie Pants, $158; vineyardvines.com
  • J. McLaughlin Broderick Pants in Plaid, $198; jmclaughlin.com
  • Tuckernuck Blackwatch Daphne Dress, $248; tuckernuck.com

Like Middleton's choice, this tartan dress is mainly green and navy, but with a button-down babydoll design, it's more relaxed than her pick. But if you prefer a longer dress like Kate's, this red smocked midi fits the bill, and it's 50 percent off at J.Crew right now. This red, green, and blue puff-sleeve midi, on the other hand, features longer sleeves and a feminine bow around the waist. Score it for less than $40 at Cupshe and turn heads at your next holiday party.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Cupshe

Buy It! Cupshe Abigai Belted Tartan Plaid Maxi Dress, $37.99; cupshe.com

As for tartan skirts, Amazon has both mini and maxi options, with the former being fitting for a night out while the latter is more suitable for dinner with the family. Everyone loves a good pair of party pants, and this corduroy option from Vineyard Vines is appropriate for all the festivities on your December calendar, from Christmas tree hunting to window shopping.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Vineyard vines

Buy It! Vineyard Vines Kick Flare Printed Jamie Pants, $158; vineyardvines.com

If you're looking for festive pajamas to wear on Christmas morning, this red tartan pair from Nordstrom will keep you cozy while you sip your coffee and open presents. But if you'd just like to dip your toes into the print, this tartan scarf is only $14 at Amazon and will add a pop of color to any otherwise drab outerwear this winter.

Take a cue from Kate and make a splash in tartan this season. Below, shop more plaid picks from Nordstrom, Amazon, Tuckernuck, J.Crew, and J.McLaughin.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Amazon

Buy It! Achillea Classic Plaid Cashmere Scarf, $13.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Plaid Pencil Skirt, $30.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Amazon

Buy It! FancyInn Shift Babydoll Tartan Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Amazon

Buy It! Allegra K A-Line Tartan Shirtdress, $36.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Amazon

Buy It! Idealsanxun Tartan Maxi Skirt, $39.98; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Amazon

Buy It! Gap Long Sleeve Plaid Dress, $41.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
J Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Smocked Puff-Sleeve Poplin Plaid Midi Dress, $74 (orig. $148.99); jcrew.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Nordstrom

Buy It! Barbour New Check Lambswool & Cashmere Scarf, $75; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Nordstrom

Buy It! Petite Plume Imperial Tartan Cotton Pajamas, $94; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Nordstrom

Buy It! Foxcroft Rocca Plaid Cotton Blend Shirtdress, $114; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Simone Mixed Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
JMC Laughlin

Buy It! J. McLaughlin Broderick Pants in Plaid, $198; jmclaughlin.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> tartan print
T Nuck

Buy It! Tuckernuck Blackwatch Daphne Dress, $248; tuckernuck.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan BAREFOOT DREAMS
This Popular Cardigan from the Cozy Brand Celebs Are Fans of Is on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
priyanka chopra; senreve
Shop the Luxury Designer Bag Sale That Only Comes Around Twice a Year to Score Purses for Up to 70% Off
emrata; kaia gerber; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski Are Bringing Out Their Cozy Fleece Jackets for Fall, so We Are Too
Related Articles
Jlo Sweater
Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) greets well-wishers gathered outside after visiting the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 02 December 2022. A long-standing friend of The Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood, the Harvard Center is a world leader on research into the lifelong impact of experiences in early childhood. Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Cambridge, USA - 02 Dec 2022
Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William in Boston
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William Thanks 'Hardy Bostonians' for Braving the Rain on First Official Outing in Boston
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Low-Key PDA Moment at Boston Celtics Game
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales receive flowers from Henry Dynov-Teixeira as they depart Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, where they learned more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Mini 'Queen's Guard' in Boston: Inside the Sweet Story
prince william kate Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garde20221130_12
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Courtside at Boston Celtics Game: 'Let's Go!'
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Bundle up for Visit to Boston Harbor
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston
style launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Joe Biden
President Joe Biden to Welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton During This Week's Boston Trip
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Boston Prepares to Welcome Kate Middleton and Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Off This Week for a Relatable — Nonroyal! — Reason
Prince William and Princess Catherine, Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Eventually Move Into Windsor Castle
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Cardiff Castle on December 08, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Connection to Wales