Kate Middleton Always Wears This Trend in the Winter

And you can too for as little as $24

By Eva Thomas
December 21, 2019 09:00 AM
It’s the time of year for peppermint mochas, Christmas tree-shaped candy, and lots (and lots) of tartan print. For proof of the latter, just take a look at Kate Middleton’s winter wardrobe. Though we can’t say she indulges in the aforementioned holiday-themed treats as often as us (I, for one, just unpacked my third peanut butter cup of the day), she is a fan of a good ol’ tartan motif — and she tends to reach for it repeatedly once December rolls around.

Most recently, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the checked pattern for the Queen’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. Images from the December 18 outing are scarce (and no full outfit shots have been released), but it appears she donned a red tartan dress with a white collar and long sleeves for the occasion. It’s been speculated that it’s by Emilia Wickstead, and based on Kate’s love of the brand, we’d be hard-pressed to argue otherwise.

Tartan has been a mainstay in Middleton’s wardrobe for years, and it seems that December and January are the two months she wears the classic cold-weather print the most — it is an inherently festive (and warm) fabric, after all, so this styling decision shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

For a Christmas Day event in 2017, the duchess had on a tartan coat dress. Last December, Kate wore tartan again, that time opting for a Emilia Wickstead midi skirt paired with a black cardigan. And in January 2019, she sported a blue-and-green tartan coat dress during a visit to Scotland. 

The December 18 tartan sighting is the first of the season, but with Christmas just around the corner, we have a feeling Kate will churn out more plaid-like ensembles in the coming days. Until then, shop a few of our favorite tartan and plaid pieces inspired by Kate’s wardrobe below.

