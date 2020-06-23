Kate Middleton’s Go-To Superga Sneakers Are on Sale for $33

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You can get Kate Middleton’s casual kicks on sale — right on time for summer.

Amazon just launched a limited-time deal on Superga’s Cotu sneakers as part of its week-long Big Style Sale. Kate Middleton has worn the versatile shoes, which are now almost 50 percent off and going for as little as $33, on several occasions around the globe, including just last week when she sported a pair in green to her first post-quarantine public engagement.

The comfortable canvas sneakers come in dozens of colors and have earned an impressive following over the past couple of decades. Princess Diana wore the versatile shoes in black back in the ‘90s and, more recently, Emma Watson and Ariana Grande have been seen sporting the brand’s shoes.

Thanks to their simple design, the sneakers can be paired with leggings, jeans, dresses, and much more. The Duchess has worn the white Superga shoes with skinny jeans on several occasions. She’s also dressed them up with navy and khaki culottes, further proving their versatility.

Amazon’s big style sale also includes markdowns on several other Superga shoes, including its popular platform, slip-on, and espadrille-inspired designs. Shoppers can snag these similar styles for as little as $34.

Amazon’s Big Style Sale may be scheduled to last all week, however, this offer is labeled as a “limited time deal.” While we don’t know how long it will be offered, we have a feeling that these shoes will move fast and may sell out. Go ahead and add them to your cart now to ensure you can get them at this discounted price. We’re sure that droves of Superga fans — and maybe even Kate Middleton — will be doing the same.