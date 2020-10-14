Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Iconic Comfy Sneaker for Years — and It’s on Sale Until Midnight

Kate Middleton has proven that when you find something you love, it becomes a staple in your wardrobe. Case in point: her Superga sneakers. The canvas shoes have been a go-to for the Duchess of Cambridge for the past few years whenever heels won’t cut it. And right now, anyone with a Prime membership can score a pair for less: Kate’s beloved Superga sneakers are majorly discounted during Amazon Prime Day!

The Cotu Classic sneaker happens to be one of the Italian footwear brand’s most iconic styles. (Fitting that an icon would choose another icon.) Made from a breathable cotton-canvas upper and natural rubber soles, the sneakers have a timeless silhouette that’s as chic as it is comfortable. They end just below the ankle to allow for optimal movement and feature a cushioned footbed that makes them comfy enough to wear all day — so it makes sense that Kate chooses them for royal engagements that require her to be on her feet for hours. Most recently, she broke them out for a socially distanced event with volunteers in London’s Battersea Park.

What’s great about the classic white sneaker is that it goes with practically anything, and Kate has shown us plenty of ways you can wear it. She’s paired her Supergas with everything from slim pink pants and a square-neck white top to brown culottes and a button-down eyelet blouse.

And the royal isn’t the only one who loves the brand. Ariana Grande, Emma Watson, Nina Dobrev, and Alessandra Ambrosio are fans of various other Superga styles. But this specific sneaker has racked up hundreds of beaming reviews from shoppers who say they’re a “cute, versatile shoe with a very flattering fit.”

Buy It! Superga Cotu Classic Sneaker, $55 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

“Very cute shoes that literally go with anything,” one wrote. “Bought these originally for the office since they look like a ‘grown up’ low top converse, but think I might wear them everywhere!”

And clearly, the Kate effect is still alive and well, because many reviewers say they bought a pair after seeing the Duchess wearing them.

“Got these shoes because I saw Duchess Catherine wore these and needed comfortable nice shoes to wear out,” another wrote. “They fit great and are very comfy.” Another chimed in, “I mean if Duchess Catherine can pull these off on royal engagements I figured I could pull them off just around my small town, too.”

The Superga Cotu Classic sneakers normally retail for $65, but during the last few hours of Amazon's huge sale, Prime members can score a pair for as little as $55. (Shoppers, take note: Prices will vary based on the size selected.) Sizes are selling out extremely fast, so if you want to find out why this pair is one of Kate’s favorites, now’s your chance to do so for way less.

If your favorite color is no longer in stock, there are several other Superga sneakers on sale right now, including a very similar version of Kate’s. Keep scrolling to shop them!

Shop More Superga Sneaker Deals:

