Kate Middleton Has Worn These Classic White Sneakers for Years — and They’re on Sale for Under $50 Right Now

Copying Kate Middleton’s timeless style has never been easier — or cheaper!

Nordstrom just marked down the Superga Cotu sneaker, a shoe famously worn several times by Kate Middleton and a slew of other celebrities, including Emma Watson, Nina Dobrev, and Alessandra Ambrosio. The already affordable shoe, which is now just $50, is also on sale for a limited time at retailers like Zappos, Bloomingdale’s, and Shopbop (thank you, price matching!).

Buy It! Superga Cotu Sneaker, $48.75 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

The casual canvas sneakers, which the duchess owns in white, also come in classic hues like gray, black, and beige and fun options like pink and leopard print. Thanks to their simple design, they’re easy to wear with everything from jeans and jackets to more dressed-up ensembles à la Middleton. Princess Diana also wore the timeless shoes (in black and navy) back in the ’90s.

Other fans of the comfy shoes include Gwyneth Paltrow and Alexa Chung. Paltrow has worn her Superga sneakers while traveling through the airport in the past, while Chung has worn hers with dresses and suits, further proving their versatility.

Shop Superga Sneaker Sales:

Given their popularity and incredible discounted price, we have a feeling that popular sizes will sell out soon. If Nordstrom no longer has the size or color you were hoping to add to your cart, check out the Superga sales currently happening at Zappos, Bloomingdale’s, and Shopbop. None of the retailers have disclosed how long these offers will last, so be sure to snag your favorite while these deals last!

