Kate Middleton Has Worn These Comfy White Sneakers for Years — and They’re Majorly on Sale Today

While she’s known to love her timeless pumps, Kate Middleton has plenty of comfy shoe options in her royal wardrobe, too. If you keep up with the Duchess of Cambridge’s style, you know she enjoys re-wearing her favorite pieces. And the pair of casual shoes she seems to repeat most often are her white Superga sneakers — which you can score on major sale right now.

The classic white canvas sneakers are uber comfy thanks to their cushioned footbed that will make standing on your feet all day a breeze. Plus, they’re versatile enough to be worn with practically every outfit — so it’s no wonder Kate has worn them at least four times that we can count. Most recently, Kate wore her Superga’s with a pair of khaki culottes to unveil her newly renovated “Back to Nature” garden for the Chelsea Flower show. The sneakers were the perfect casual-comfy shoe to climb around the garden’s treehouse in.

The Duchess also donned the trendy sneakers to a boat race during her royal tour in Germany in 2018, again during the London Marathon in April 2017, and again on another royal tour in Canada in 2016. These sneakers have stuck around in her closet for years, and needless to say, they don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. (Fun fact: Princess Diana was a fan of Superga’s too, long before they became trendy.)

During Amazon Prime Day, you can snag Kate’s beloved white Superga sneakers for up to $24 off the original price. We don’t know how long you’ll be able to get them this cheap, so hurry if you want a pair of Duchess-approved sneakers for yourself. Scroll down to shop them before this crazy-good deal ends, or before they sell out — whichever comes first.

