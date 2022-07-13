The White Canvas Sneakers Kate Middleton Has Worn for Almost a Decade Are on Sale
Finding good sneakers is kind of like finding your solemate: You need a pair that provides plenty of comfort and support, and obviously, you'll want them to last for years. For Kate Middleton, that solemate is her Superga shoes, which you can score on sale right now.
If you've followed the Duchess of Cambridge's style for as long as we have, you've probably noticed how often she wears her white canvas sneakers. They've been part of her comfy footwear rotation for nearly a decade. The duchess most recently broke out her trusty Supergas for a walking tour of the ancient Mayan ruins in Belize in March.
Kate can pretty much convince us to buy anything, but we're even more set on scooping up a pair now that they're on sale for Amazon Prime Day!
For a limited time, you can score her Superga sneakers for as little as $40. They're normally pretty budget-friendly at $65, so getting them even cheaper is quite the steal! Given how much Kate wears hers, you'll probably be doing the same.
Designed with a breathable canvas upper and chic low ankle-cut design, the sneakers have a timeless silhouette that pairs well with everything. They're easy to throw on with your favorite breezy summer dresses and look cute with your jean shorts and tees, too. Kate has worn them with everything from culottes and button-down blouses to skinny jeans and jackets — and she's not the only one who loves the classic kicks.
Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $39.99 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spotted wearing her Superga platform sneakers on repeat for the past few months, and Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton, Ariana Grande, and HGTV star Christina Haack are just a few other stars who have recently worn a pair from the brand. Princess Diana also reportedly owned a pair back in the '90s, too.
TL;DR: Supergas are a classic shoe worth adding to your closet if you haven't already, especially while they're on sale. We also tracked down a few other styles from the brand that are discounted right now, including this similar low-cut pair with a chunkier sole that's $15 off and this platform option that's 44 percent off. Prices vary based on the size and color selected, but almost every pair is on sale.
Add a pair of Superga shoes to your cart before Prime Day ends later today!
Buy It! Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers, $45 (orig. $80); amazon.com
Buy It! Superga 2630 Cotu Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $75); amazon.com
