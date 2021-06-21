Kate Middleton Has Worn These Affordable White Sneakers for Years - and They're Even Cheaper Right Now
Think about the wardrobe staples you've had in your closet for years - you know, those pieces that you can't let go of because you can always fall back on them. They're timeless! They're trusty! They're easy to wear! A classic little black dress is one such essential, as is a pair of tried-and-true white sneakers, like the ones Kate Middleton has been wearing for years.
If you have yet to stock up on any of these no-fail wardrobe must-haves, you're in luck. So much is on sale during Prime Day 2021, making it the perfect time to scoop up a new LBD or some comfy kicks. Middleton's trusty white Superga sneakers, which she wears whenever she's not in heels, just so happen to be among the many Prime member-exclusive deals that you don't want to sleep on.
Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $43.26 (orig. $65); amazon.com
Put simply, you can't go wrong with Supergas, and Middleton has proven this time and again. She's reached for the classic 2750 Cotu style since (at least) 2017 and worn them with everything from wide-leg trousers to skinny jeans.
It's no wonder Middleton has relied on them for casual outings for years. They're oh-so-comfy thanks to that flexible canvas upper that's lightweight and breathable - making them the ideal summer sneakers - and a cushioned footbed that offers a plush, supportive base all day long. They also have a rubber outsole that gives great traction, even in the rain, and a lace-up design that offers an adjustable fit. If they're good enough for a royal outing, they're good enough for your upcoming summer adventure.
The $65 Cotu sneakers are already reasonably priced on a regular day, but during Prime Day, they can be yours for just $43. If the low-top, low-soled style isn't for you, other options, like this cool platform version of the silhouette or this easy-going slip-on, are also discounted for Prime members only.
Shop the best Superga sneaker deals before they're gone below.
Buy It! Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker, $47.95 (orig. $79); amazon.com
Buy It! Superga 2306 Cotu Sneaker, $74.95 (orig. $79); amazon.com
