Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s Timeless Sneakers Are Up to 43% Off on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s Big Summer sale is officially underway and packed with some incredible deals, including a must-shop markdown for royal fans.

Superga’s timeless Cotu sneakers are now going for as little as $37 on Amazon. The comfortable canvas shoes, which have been worn by tons of celebrities and members of the royal family, are now up to 43 percent off — making it a great time to snag them at a discount. Plus, they’re Prime-eligible, so members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can get them with complimentary shipping.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom

Buy It! Superga Cotu 2750 Sneakers, $36.72 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

The casual shoes have stood the test of time thanks to their classic look and versatility, not to mention their famous fans like Kate Middleton and Princess Diana. Over the past several years, the Duchess has sported hers on trips around the globe and events, pairing them with sporty ensembles and more polished outfits. While she usually opts for white, she recently wore them in green on her first post-quarantine public engagement.

Image zoom

Amazon’s end of summer sale also comes with more Superga markdowns. Shoppers can get the brand’s platform sneakers, slip-on shoes, and nautical rope-lined style on sale for a limited time. FYI, some shoe prices vary by color and size.

More Superga Sneakers on Sale:

The Italian shoe brand is also carried at tons of retailers, like Nordstrom and Anthropologie, but Amazon currently has the best deals, so you’ll have to hurry if you want to get in on these savings. There’s no word on how long these discounts will last, but given their popularity, they’re at risk for running out of stock before the Big Summer Sale wraps up.