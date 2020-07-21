The Comfortable Summer Shoes Kate Middleton Always Wears Are on Sale for 60% Off
They’re part of a major under-the-radar sale
Of all the comfortable shoes that Kate Middleton has famously worn, there’s one pair that seem to reign supreme — her white Superga sneakers. The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing the casual canvas sneakers for years, doing everything from participating in boat races to traveling during royal tours to cheering on marathoners in them. It’s clear that these are her go-to shoes for any and all occasions, and today, they’re more attainable than ever thanks to one under-the-radar sale.
Right now, a bunch of Superga styles are up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom Rack. While they usually retail for around $75, some shoes are selling for as little as $25. And while Kate’s favorite Cotu pair is sold out, you can still grab so many similar options that are just as versatile.
If you love the classic white look that Kate wears, you can get a similar style in a light pink, tan, or black for 50 percent off. There’s also a version of the white sneaker with calf-hair leopard detailingthat adds a fun edge to the simple style. This design makes it look like your shoes are a well-thought-out addition to your outfit, even if they’re just the pair you keep by the door for errands and quick trips outside. Usually $69, this fun style is just under $30.
For those who like a little bit more support for their steps, there’s one pair of leather Supergas that comes with padded collars, rubber soles, and perforated edges for added comfort and breathability. They’re made with pricier materials compared to the canvas styles, and they’re on sale now for less than $45.
No matter which style you pick, you can wear these shoes anywhere, as Kate has made very clear. They combine sporty and posh in a way that’s both stylish and comfortable. Not to mention, they’re incredibly easy to pair with absolutely anything in your closet: These are the kind of sneakers that will look just as good with dresses as they will with athletic shorts.
Below, shop the platform version of the royally approved Superga shoes in several colors, plus more from the brand on sale for up to 60 percent off.
Buy It! Cotropew Platform Espadrille Sneaker, $39.97 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Cotu Genuine Calf Hair Leopard Stripe Sneaker, $29.97 (orig. $69); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! 2750 Snake Printed Sneaker, $34.97 (orig. $79); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Croc Embossed Sneaker, $34.97 (orig. $79); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Fantasy Cotu Sneaker, $29.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! 2294 Cotu Sneaker, $24.97 (orig. $50); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! 2843 Leather Sneaker, $44.97 (orig. $99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Cotu Platform Sneaker, $59.97; nordstromrack.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.