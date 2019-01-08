6 Kate Middleton Fashion Staples You Need in Your Closet ASAP

If there’s one thing Kate Middleton loves to wear, it’s timeless wardrobe staples — you know, those pieces you can wear year after year that will never go out of style. (And, in fact, she does wear them on repeat!). Head to our Kate style archives and you’ll find that the Duchess loves everything from brilliant blazers to trusty stilettos.

Her royal closet is filled with tons of classic pieces that we should probably all own, too — plus, a few fun new hair accessories that we’re totally on board with. So, in honor of the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday tomorrow, we rounded up six pieces you absolutely need in your wardrobe if you want to be a copy Kate (or if you’re just in the market for some really good basics)!

A Colorful Coat

It’s rare to see the Duchess in a dark-colored coat — so much so that we think she probably owns a coat in every vibrant color imaginable. And it’s inspiring us to have a little more fun with our outerwear, too. A bright-colored wool coat is just what we need to get through the gloomy winter weather.

Buy It! Chickle Women’s Double Breasted Lapel Walker Long Wool Coat, $139.99; amazon.com; Bernardo Car Coat, $178; nordstrom.com; Keepsake Loving Feeling A-Line Coat, $285; bloomingdales.com

A Velvet Bow

It’s recently come to our attention that velvet bows are trending — and it’s all thanks to Kate, who’s given a whole new meaning to the childhood hair accessory. A classic black velvet bow can dress up any ponytail or pulled-back hairstyle. And maybe stock up on a few fun color bows while you’re at it because it doesn’t look like this trend is going away anytime soon (it was all over the Golden Globes red carpet).

Buy It! 12-Piece Velvet Ribbon Hair Bow Clips Boutique Alligator Hair Clip Accessories, $8.99; amazon.com; NAMJOSH Velvet Bow Pony Holder, $25; shopbop.com; Jennifer Behr Mathilde Velvet Bow Barrette, $152; neimanmarcus.com

A Top Handle Bag

Aside from carrying small clutches, the Duchess loves a good structured top handle bag — one of her favorite brands to carry is Aspinal of London. Whether you carry it by its top handle like Kate or wear it as a crossbody, we love that this handbag style offers us versatility so we can mix up our look.

Buy It! Topshop Mini Marissa Top Handle Bag, $38; nordstrom.com; MICHAEL Michael Kors Medium Whitney Leather Satchel, $208.60 (orig. $298); saksfifthavenue.com; Aspinal of London Mayfair Bag in Evergreen Patent Croc, $895; orchardmile.com

A Brilliant Blazer

Every time Kate steps out wearing an outfit with a blazer, it screams office ready! But seriously, there’s nary a thing Kate wears with a tailored power jacket that we don’t love. If you’ve only ever owned a classic black blazer, let Kate be your inspo to invest in a plaid blazer or one in another color neutral color.

Buy It! Urban CoCo Women’s Casual One Button Office Blazer Jacket, $28.86-$29.86; amazon.com; Something Navy Plaid Blazer, $99; nordstrom.com; Reiss Etta Slim Fit Blazer, $199.90; nordstrom.com

A Pair of Skinny Jeans

You likely already own a pair of these — but in case you’re in need of a denim upgrade, we (and Kate) say choose skinny jeans. Dress them up with a blazer and pumps (see below) for the office or pair them with boots and a basic tee for a casual outing. No matter how you wear them, a good pair of skinny jeans will always be a classic wardrobe staple.

Buy It! Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny, $68; everlane.com; 7 For All Mankind Ankle Skinny Jeans, $189; nordstrom.com; Mother Looker Skinny Jeans, $196; bloomingdales.com

A Pair of Stilettos

Being royalty comes with a lot of walking (it’s no wonder why her sister-in-law Meghan Markle brought a pair of flats during her royal tour). But time and again Kate steps out wearing classic stilettos, so we have to believe she’s found the most comfortable pair of heels — a.k.a her made-to-order Jimmy Choo Romy heels. But since we’re working with a commoner’s budget, here’s a few less expensive heel options inspired by Kate.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $119.95; zappos.com; Taryn Rose Women’s Gabriela Suede Pointed Toe Pumps, $178.50 (orig. $255); bloomingdales.com; Alice + Olivia Point Toe Leather Pumps, $295; saksfifthavenue.com