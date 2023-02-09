This $21 Striped Sweater Looks So Similar to the One Kate Middleton Just Wore 

Snag the closet staple while it’s on sale

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 02:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kate Middleton striped sweater tout
Photo: Getty, People / Reese Herrington

Kate Middleton has a thing for classic patterns. The Princess of Wales has worn staple prints like stripes and polka dots on countless occasions, and she just added another one to the long list.

On February 5, Middleton sported a lightweight black and white striped sweater while visiting students at St. John's Primary School in Bethnal Green for Children's Mental Health Week. Princess Kate paired the timeless top with black trousers and finished off the elegant look with a simple black leather belt.

With a crew neckline and form-fitting but comfortable fit, this lightweight striped sweater from Amazon closely resembles Middleton's pick — and it's on sale for just $21.

Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Lightweight Crewneck Sweater, $20.70 (orig. $22.90); amazon.com

Not only do we think Princess Kate would approve of this striped sweater, but nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers already do. Thousands of customers have given the top a five-star rating, calling it "fitted but flattering," "super comfortable," and a "super cute wardrobe staple." Reviewers rave about its lightweight feel, deeming it "not too bulky" for a sweater and "perfect for layering" under a jacket.

While Middleton's trousers looked polished with her striped sweater, this Amazon option would also complement a silk midi skirt for extra flare or blue jeans for a casual daytime outfit. For footwear, consider leather loafers for the office, or white sneakers for a laid-back look (Princess Kate's go-to pair of Supergas are the perfect pick).

Middleton isn't the only one stepping out in striped sweaters. Back in October, Jennifer Garner was spotted wearing a black and white striped cardigan, and the next day, Selena Gomez grabbed dinner in New York City in a black and white turtleneck sweater. You can't go wrong with a striped sweater in the fall and winter, and this lightweight option could be worn well into spring, too.

Take a cue from Kate and add this closet essential to your rotation this season — and beyond.

