Take a cue from the Duchess of Cambridge and add one of these square-neck tops to your fall wardrobe ASAP

Kate Middleton Stepped Out in the Season’s Coolest Top, and We Found 5 Lookalikes Starting at $15

From her pretty floral-print face mask to her gemstone drop earrings from celebrity-loved jewelry brand Missoma, Kate Middleton is clearly on top of her fall trends — and her latest ensemble is no exception.

On Tuesday morning, the Duchess of Cambridge met with parents groups in London to hear about their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic and learn how they support other families through informal networks. For the occasion, Kate expertly paired her beloved Superga sneakers with rose-hued trousers — but it was her simple and elegant top that immediately caught our attention. The Duchess’ white square-neck top with puff sleeves is not only gorgeous, but it’s also one of the coolest silhouettes of the season.

While puff-sleeve tops and blouses have been trending for a while now (case in point: the Topshop number Meghan Markle wore this spring), square-neck styles are having a major moment, and we especially love how Kate opted for a top that combined both details. Aside from being one of the season’s must-have looks, Kate’s square-neck top is also super flattering.

Looking to scoop up a square-neck top like Kate for fall? We picked out five affordable lookalikes to add to your wardrobe ASAP. Starting at just $15, these trendy tops offer the perfect way to channel Kate’s style without breaking the bank. From this Verdusa shirt with short puff sleeves that starts at $16 to this 1.State number with long puff sleeves for only $39, these picks are sure to become your new go-to clothing items for the season.

Scroll down to shop five Kate Middleton-inspired square-neck tops now.

