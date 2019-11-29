This Kate Middleton-Loved Boot Brand Is Even More Affordable at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Practical footwear is an absolute must come winter’s slush and sleet. Water stains, salt marks, and more of the like can ruin your favorite suede boots, which means it’s very likely you think extra hard about the shoes you wear to trudge through the snow. Want a pair you don’t have to worry about ruining? Then Sorel, a Kate Middleton-loved brand, is your calling card.

Last year, Kate set the sartorial world ablaze when she was spotted in a pair of Sorels while on an official tour of Norway and Sweden. Why did these boots make such a buzz, you ask? Well, not only were they a smart and practical footwear decision for the day’s activities (which included a round of ice hockey), but they were on the more affordable end for high-quality boots too, retailing for $130.

Considering Kate’s seemingly vast footwear lineup, which includes plenty of styles from luxury bands like Gianvito Rossi and Aquatalia, a pair of down-to-earth (though highly sensible) Sorels proved this royal’s wardrobe is sprinkled with more accessible finds as well.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Has Worn This Shoe Brand for More Than 10 Years — and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

Sorel shoes have quickly become a highly-favored option come wintertime, though the appeal around them grew even more once the Duchess stepped out in a pair. Because when a royal owns something, we all want it, right?

Said boots are really going to be flying off the shelves this weekend, thanks to Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale — and although you won’t be able to get your hands on the exact pair Kate wore in Sweden last year, there are plenty of equally-covetable styles that will get you through the slush and sleet with ease this winter. Shop the sure-to-sell-out picks, below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Waterproof Insulated Winter Boot, $127.46 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Sorel Slimpack II Waterproof Boot, $108.75 (orig. $145); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Sorel Lexie Wedge Waterproof Boot, $127.46 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Sorel ‘Tofino II’ Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boot, $127.46 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Sorel Explorer Joan Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar, $104.96 (orig. 139.95); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.