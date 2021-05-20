This Kate Middleton-Loved Summer Shoe Brand Is Majorly Discounted at Our Exclusive Sale
No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of strappy sandals. Luckily, we know just the place you can get them for a steep discount.
We teamed up with Gilt, the holy grail of sale sites, to curate a special shop just for PEOPLE readers. It's filled with deals on over 300 styles from beloved fashion labels, like Staud, Hanky Panky, Ray-Ban, Solid & Striped, and more — plus, everything is under $100. But arguably some of the best deals come from Schutz, an affordable Brazilian footwear brand that has the royal stamp of approval.
Kate Middleton wore an off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of blush strappy heels from Schutz in 2016 to attend London's Natural Museum Gala. The brand also counts Ashley Graham, Olivia Wilde, Kristen Bell, Lucy Hale, Hannah Brown, Kate Hudson, Kaia Gerber, Nina Dobrev, and Ashley Benson as fans of its trendy styles.
During the PEOPLE Shopping Event, you can score up to 66 percent off a pair of Schutz sandals. Just click here to get to the exclusive sale page and enter your email address to shop it. This will also give you access to Gilt's huge array of members-only deals, one of the best ways to get discounts on brands you know and love.
Back to the reason you're here: to shop Schutz shoes on sale, of course. You can snag the brand's pretty Urkula ankle-strap sandals in four different colors starting at just $37, including tan leather, white leather, orange leather, and fuschia suede. There's also a mint green lace-up style for 53 percent off, and if you're looking for something with a heel, these chunky cork sandals are a whopping $113 off.
These deals end on Saturday, May 22, which means there are less than 48 hours to grab a pair of Schutz sandals on sale — but we'd be surprised if they stay in stock for that long. Styles are known to sell out quickly at Gilt thanks to their incredibly low prices you can't get anywhere else.
Scroll down to shop Duchess-approved Schutz sandals for your summer wardrobe while you can still get them this cheap.
Buy It! Schutz Urkula Leather Sandal, $37 (orig. $110); gilt.com
Buy It! Schutz Urkula Suede Sandal, $49.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com
Buy It! Schutz S-Milu Suede Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $130); gilt.com
Buy It! Schutz Ana Kate Cork Sandal, $67 (orig. $180); gilt.com
Join PEOPLE now through May 21 for an exclusive shopping event. Sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
