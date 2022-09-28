Lifestyle Style Princess Kate Wore a Red Coat for This Monumental Moment, and It Mirrors Princess Diana's Signature Style Kate's coat costs $1,080, but we found a similar style for $60 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 28, 2022 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Wales. Photo: PA Images/INSTARimages.com The new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is following in her late mother-in-law's footsteps. Yesterday, Princess Kate and Prince William visited Wales for the first time with their new titles, and Kate wore a vibrant red peacoat for the monumental moment. Not only does the outerwear honor Wales' national flag, but it's also a nod to the various red coats Princess Diana wore over the years. The wool blend coat — from one of Kate's go-to British designers LK Bennett — is aptly named "Spencer," which was Diana's maiden name. Although Kate's red coat rings in at just over $1,000, the head-turning style doesn't have to be expensive. Take this belted wool blend coat, for example, which is on sale for just $42 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Notched Double Breasted Red Wool Blend Coat, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Bolder-is-better colors have been all the rage recently, with stars stepping out in striking shades like Kelly green and Barbiecore pink all over the place — and Kate's brilliant red fits right in. You're sure to stand out in a red coat this season, and it's an easy way to spice up the all-black outfits you'll likely wear on repeat throughout fall and winter. Plus, it will look oh-so-festive during the holiday season. Amazon Buy It! Tanming Double Breasted Wool Blend Long Red Coat, $59.99; amazon.com Princess Kate's coat features gold ball buttons and chain link details on the side pockets, but if you prefer less flashy embellishments, this single-breasted red peacoat and this double-breasted wool pick both include simple black buttons for a classic look. And if you favor an extra casual style, this $50 red trench coat, which has nearly 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, fits the bill. Amazon Buy It! Wantdo Double Breasted Trench Coat, $49.97; amazon.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Hailey Bieber Paired a Tiny Crop Top with an Oversized Blazer in This Eye-Catching Print Preppy Fashion Is a Quintessential Fall Trend — and Amazon Has Tons of 'Soft and Super Warm' Sweaters to Get the Look 8 Comfy Ballet Flats Under $50 You Can Get at Amazon Right Now Kate layered her red wool coat over a simple black top and billowy trousers, but the outerwear can also complement sweater dresses, midi skirts, leather leggings, or even jeans if you're looking for a quick way to elevate a casual outfit. Below, shop more red coats from Nordstrom and Amazon — and prepare to channel your inner Princess this season. Amazon Buy It! Yousify Double Breasted Red Peacoat, $68.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Nordstrom Short Wool Blend Peacoat, $98.90 (orig. $159); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Sam Edelman Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat, $149.90 (orig. $220); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Avec Les Filles Single Breasted Peacoat, $199; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.