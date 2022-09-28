Princess Kate Wore a Red Coat for This Monumental Moment, and It Mirrors Princess Diana's Signature Style

Kate's coat costs $1,080, but we found a similar style for $60

By
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

Published on September 28, 2022 04:00 PM

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, in Holyhead, Wales
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Wales. Photo: PA Images/INSTARimages.com

The new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is following in her late mother-in-law's footsteps.

Yesterday, Princess Kate and Prince William visited Wales for the first time with their new titles, and Kate wore a vibrant red peacoat for the monumental moment. Not only does the outerwear honor Wales' national flag, but it's also a nod to the various red coats Princess Diana wore over the years. The wool blend coat — from one of Kate's go-to British designers LK Bennett — is aptly named "Spencer," which was Diana's maiden name.

Although Kate's red coat rings in at just over $1,000, the head-turning style doesn't have to be expensive. Take this belted wool blend coat, for example, which is on sale for just $42 at Amazon.

red peacoats
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Notched Double Breasted Red Wool Blend Coat, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Bolder-is-better colors have been all the rage recently, with stars stepping out in striking shades like Kelly green and Barbiecore pink all over the place — and Kate's brilliant red fits right in. You're sure to stand out in a red coat this season, and it's an easy way to spice up the all-black outfits you'll likely wear on repeat throughout fall and winter. Plus, it will look oh-so-festive during the holiday season.

red peacoats
Amazon

Buy It! Tanming Double Breasted Wool Blend Long Red Coat, $59.99; amazon.com

Princess Kate's coat features gold ball buttons and chain link details on the side pockets, but if you prefer less flashy embellishments, this single-breasted red peacoat and this double-breasted wool pick both include simple black buttons for a classic look. And if you favor an extra casual style, this $50 red trench coat, which has nearly 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, fits the bill.

red peacoats
Amazon

Buy It! Wantdo Double Breasted Trench Coat, $49.97; amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Kate layered her red wool coat over a simple black top and billowy trousers, but the outerwear can also complement sweater dresses, midi skirts, leather leggings, or even jeans if you're looking for a quick way to elevate a casual outfit. Below, shop more red coats from Nordstrom and Amazon — and prepare to channel your inner Princess this season.

red peacoats
Amazon

Buy It! Yousify Double Breasted Red Peacoat, $68.99; amazon.com

red peacoats
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Short Wool Blend Peacoat, $98.90 (orig. $159); nordstrom.com

red peacoats
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat, $149.90 (orig. $220); nordstrom.com

red peacoats
Nordstrom

Buy It! Avec Les Filles Single Breasted Peacoat, $199; nordstrom.com

