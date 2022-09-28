Princess Kate Wore a Red Coat for This Monumental Moment, and It Mirrors Princess Diana's Signature Style

The new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is following in her late mother-in-law's footsteps.

Yesterday, Princess Kate and Prince William visited Wales for the first time with their new titles, and Kate wore a vibrant red peacoat for the monumental moment. Not only does the outerwear honor Wales' national flag, but it's also a nod to the various red coats Princess Diana wore over the years. The wool blend coat — from one of Kate's go-to British designers LK Bennett — is aptly named "Spencer," which was Diana's maiden name.

Although Kate's red coat rings in at just over $1,000, the head-turning style doesn't have to be expensive. Take this belted wool blend coat, for example, which is on sale for just $42 at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Notched Double Breasted Red Wool Blend Coat, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Bolder-is-better colors have been all the rage recently, with stars stepping out in striking shades like Kelly green and Barbiecore pink all over the place — and Kate's brilliant red fits right in. You're sure to stand out in a red coat this season, and it's an easy way to spice up the all-black outfits you'll likely wear on repeat throughout fall and winter. Plus, it will look oh-so-festive during the holiday season.

Amazon

Buy It! Tanming Double Breasted Wool Blend Long Red Coat, $59.99; amazon.com

Princess Kate's coat features gold ball buttons and chain link details on the side pockets, but if you prefer less flashy embellishments, this single-breasted red peacoat and this double-breasted wool pick both include simple black buttons for a classic look. And if you favor an extra casual style, this $50 red trench coat, which has nearly 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, fits the bill.

Amazon

Buy It! Wantdo Double Breasted Trench Coat, $49.97; amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Kate layered her red wool coat over a simple black top and billowy trousers, but the outerwear can also complement sweater dresses, midi skirts, leather leggings, or even jeans if you're looking for a quick way to elevate a casual outfit. Below, shop more red coats from Nordstrom and Amazon — and prepare to channel your inner Princess this season.

Amazon

Buy It! Yousify Double Breasted Red Peacoat, $68.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Short Wool Blend Peacoat, $98.90 (orig. $159); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat, $149.90 (orig. $220); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Avec Les Filles Single Breasted Peacoat, $199; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.