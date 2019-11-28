PSA: You Can Score Kate Middleton’s Exact Ray-Ban Sunglasses for $60 Off on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom

Kate Middleton may get to choose from the dazzling crown jewels for official royal events, but that hasn’t stopped her from wearing much more attainable accessories in her daily life. In fact, the duchess loves some of her go-to pieces so much she’s been spotted in them multiple times, like the white Superga sneakers that she’s been wearing for years and the Aspinal of London top handle handbag that she owns in multiple colors. And these days, her new favorite accessory seems to be these adorable Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The duchess was initially spotted in the face-flattering shades at her first Wimbledon appearance this year, and she continued to wear them throughout the tournament. It’s easy to see why Kate is such a fan of the cute frames: Not only do they boast a classic silhouette that won’t go out of style, but the polarized lenses also provide 100 percent UV protection and help reduce eye strain.

If you’ve been looking to give your accessories collection a duchess-worthy upgrade, today is your lucky day! Amazon has just slashed the price of Kate’s sunnies by 30 percent, meaning you can shop them for just $142.10 right now — that’s the lowest we’ve ever seen them priced.

But you’ll have to act fast, because with prices this low and Kate’s royal stamp of approval, these sunglasses are sure to sell out quickly!

