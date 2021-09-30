Shop

Kate Middleton Proved This Unexpected Color Needs to Be in Your Fall Wardrobe

Shop the trend starting at $10
By Alex Warner
September 29, 2021 08:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you thought bright pops of color were reserved solely for your spring and summer wardrobe, Kate Middleton just proved you wrong. 

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning wearing a vibrant purple Emilia Wickstead suit. She paired the slim-fitting, tailored suit separates with a navy turtleneck, matching block heels, and a quilted purse. The unexpected hue caught our attention because we're used to wearing neutral earth tones — like camel, burnt orange, and burgundy — for the fall uniform. 

Kate Middleton and Prince William
| Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Purple is associated with royalty and is reminiscent of some of Queen Elizabeth's best outfits over the years. The 95-year-old monarch chooses bold-colored ensembles so that royal fans can spot her more easily in a crowd. It seems that Kate took a page from her regal style guide. 

If you want to stand out this season like Kate, we rounded up eight styles that come in the pretty violet hue or a similar shade. The color reminds us of a few pieces from Victor Glemaud's new collection for Target, like this pretty polka dot tunic dress and this long sleeve ribbed knit top

As for some cozy ways to add the trendy color to your closet this season, add this chunky purple leopard print crew neck sweater for $27 or these popular high-waisted leggings for as little as $10 from Amazon. Scroll down to shop more Kate-inspired purple pieces for fall!

Credit: Amazon

Prettygarden Casual Leopard Print Crew Neck Sweater

$26.99
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Amazon

The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

$42.23
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Target

Victor Glemaud x Target Long Sleeve Boat Neck T-Shirt

$30.00
shop it
Target
Credit: Amazon

Iuga High-Waisted Yoga Workout Leggings

$9.99
shop it
Amazon
Credit: Target

Victor Glemaud x Target Polka Dot Long Sleeve Tunic Dress

$55.00
shop it
Target
Credit: Nordstrom

Odlo Zeroweight Water Resistant Running Pants

$110.00
shop it
Nordstrom
Credit: Nordstrom

BP. Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater

$29.00
shop it
Nordstrom
Credit: Nordstrom

Milly Elma Long Sleeve Satin Dress

$375.00
shop it
Nordstrom

Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com