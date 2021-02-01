Kate Middleton Wore the Cutest Beanie in Her First Selfie Video, and We Found 6 Lookalikes Starting at $13

While pom-pom beanies aren't groundbreaking fashion accessories, seeing the Duchess of Cambridge expertly match hers to her puffer reminded us that a cute pom-pom knit beanie is an excellent way to stay stylishly warm during the winter. Not only that, but a solid-colored knit beanie, like the dark-hued one seen on Kate, goes with practically every type of winter outerwear, from sporty puffers to chic tailored dress coats. No matter what type of jacket you wear one with, it cozies up any look. We felt so inspired that we found six fashionable lookalikes to shop — and they start at just $13.