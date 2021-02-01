Kate Middleton Wore the Cutest Beanie in Her First Selfie Video, and We Found 6 Lookalikes Starting at $13
Kate Middleton is no stranger to fabulous headwear. From statement-making fascinators to her edgy peasant feather-wrapped wool fedora, the Duchess of Cambridge's millinery style is admirable — and her most recent hat choice is no exception.
Over the weekend, Kate posted her first-ever selfie video on the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account in support of her patronage Place2Be's annual Children's Mental Health Week. She was wearing a Barbour puffer coat (one of her go-to coat brands that fans were quick to point out) and her coziest-looking hat yet: a knit beanie. The duchess's beanie looks extra warm and comfy thanks to its thick ribbed stitching and fold-over detail, but it was the adorable and fluffy pom-pom that immediately caught our eye.
While pom-pom beanies aren't groundbreaking fashion accessories, seeing the Duchess of Cambridge expertly match hers to her puffer reminded us that a cute pom-pom knit beanie is an excellent way to stay stylishly warm during the winter. Not only that, but a solid-colored knit beanie, like the dark-hued one seen on Kate, goes with practically every type of winter outerwear, from sporty puffers to chic tailored dress coats. No matter what type of jacket you wear one with, it cozies up any look. We felt so inspired that we found six fashionable lookalikes to shop — and they start at just $13.
If you're looking to get your hands on a pom-pom-adorned beanie like Kate's, then you'll love the dupes we picked out from Amazon, Nordstrom, Athleta, and Nordstrom Rack (and you'll love their prices even more). From this $26 Topshop soft knit style to a luxe cashmere and faux fur pom-pom number that's currently 56 percent off, these beanies are sure to keep you warm, cozy, and on trend wherever you go this season.
Scroll down to shop six of our favorite duchess-inspired pom-pom knit beanies now.
Buy It! Fashion 21 Faux Fur Pom Pom Knit Beanie, $12.99; amazon.com
Buy It! San Diego Hat Company Rib Knit Beanie with Cuff and Faux Fur Pom, $22.41; amazon.com
Buy It! Furtalk Knitted Beanie Hat with Faux Fur Pom, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Topshop Pom Beanie, $26; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Athleta Ribbed Pom Beanie, $42; athleta.gap.com
Buy It! Portolano Cashmere & Faux Fur Pompom Beanie, $49.97 (orig. $115); nordstromrack.com
