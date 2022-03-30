Kate Middleton Just Upped the Demand for This Classic Spring Staple
If you start to see a shortage of polka-dot dresses, you can probably link it back to the latest Kate Middleton sighting. Yes, it's that trusty Middleton-effect at play again, because if there's anyone that can convince you to wear polka dots, it's the duchess. And apparently she really did, because according to data, searches for polka-dot dresses have risen since Tuesday's sighting of her in, well, polka dots.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, stepped out on March 29 in honor of Prince Philip's memorial service. For the occasion, Middleton looked divine in a classic polka-dot midi dress by Alessandra Rich — and everything about it, from the silhouette to the impeccable detailing, was *chef's kiss.* The sold-out silk crepe de chine piece was the perfect mix of playful yet elegant, with its high neckline, puff sleeves, drop-waist pleated skirt, and side slit, the latter of which seemed rather daring for the duchess.
Of course, that sweet dotted pattern, a classic print that never goes out of style, is what really caught people's attention. In fact, the Middleton sighting caused a 209 percent surge in interest for, you guessed it, polka-dot dresses, according to LovetheSales.com — and that's why we're saying if you notice a shortage, it might be because of Middleton's Alessandra Rich moment.
Shop Kate Middleton-Inspired Polka-Dot Dresses
- Reformation Hilda Polka Dot Long Sleeve Dress, $278; nordstrom.com
- Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress, $24.30; amazon.com
- Charles Henry Dot Print Long Sleeve Dress, $88; nordstrom.com
- The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $49.90; amazon.com
- & Other Stories Polka Dot Long Sleeve Jersey Dress, $95.20 (orig. $119); nordstrom.com
- Lyrur Classic V-Neck Wrap Dress, $29.90 (orig. $45.90); amazon.com
- Fourteenth Place Balencia Dot Print Satin Wrap Dress, $62.30 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
Polka dots are certainly nothing new. The print has been around for centuries, proving it's one that will never, ever go out of style. But Middleton, looking as elegant as ever, just reminded us all about the power of a really good polka-dot piece. The pattern comes in all sizes (from small dots to big and bold) and has been imagined on practically everything, from headbands and purses to shirts and dresses, but there's something extra special about a polka-dot dress.
The versatile staple, which Middleton styled with heels and a wide-brim woven straw hat for the Tuesday outing, can easily be dressed up or down. Simply swap the pumps for a pair of white sneakers and you have a comfy-cute look that's perfect for every spring and summer outing.
Convinced you need a polka-dot dress, too? Good thing we rounded up some of the best ones on the internet. Shop them below.
