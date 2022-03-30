Kate Middleton Just Upped the Demand for This Classic Spring Staple

Polka dots are certainly nothing new. The print has been around for centuries, proving it's one that will never, ever go out of style. But Middleton, looking as elegant as ever, just reminded us all about the power of a really good polka-dot piece. The pattern comes in all sizes (from small dots to big and bold) and has been imagined on practically everything, from headbands and purses to shirts and dresses, but there's something extra special about a polka-dot dress.