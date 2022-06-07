Kate Middleton's Latest Look Included a Trendy Detail That Princess Diana Loved
Name something that's cuter than Kate Middleton baking cupcakes with her kids. The only answer we could come up with? The stylish blouse she wore for the occasion.
We've seen plenty of Middleton this past week thanks to the Platinum Jubilee, which celebrated the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Accordingly, her fashion has leaned more formal: Among other outfits, she wore this sunny-yellow belted dress that's an instant mood booster and this crisp white blazer dress that was elegance to a T. But we're perhaps fondest of this down-to-earth style sighting from the gathering.
Middleton's baking uniform consisted of a trusty pair of light-wash jeans and the cutest red gingham-printed blouse that she tucked into her denim. There's so much to love about this summer-perfect top — the print! Those sleeves! — but the real standout detail is that Peter Pan collar.
Shop Collar Blouses Inspired by Kate Middleton
- Topshop Ruffle Collar Blouse, $62; nordstrom.com
- English Factory Oversized Collar Floral Double Breasted Blouse, $80; nordstrom.com
- Topshop Frill Collar Button-Up Shirt, $44.80 (orig. $56); nordstrom.com
- River Island Floral Print Collar Blouse, $46.80 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com
- English Factory Ruffle Collar Stripe Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com
- BB Dakota by Steve Madden, $69; nordstrom.com
- BP. Floral Print Peter Pan Collar Top, $36 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com
Statement collars like the duchess's have been popping up on celebrities recently, with the likes of Hilary Duff and Emma Roberts showing an affinity for the oversized, elaborate detailing that turns an otherwise simple top into a total statement maker. The collar adds just the right amount of preppiness and femininity to a look without feeling overdone.
But this frilly neckline is actually nothing new: Middleton herself has gravitated to it over the years. And in fact, Middleton's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, was quite the fan of oversized collars, regularly making them the focus of her outfits.
Middleton's exact blouse from Brora is completely sold out, but there are plenty of similar options available at Nordstrom from brands like Topshop, English Factory, and River Island. This long-sleeve option has so many standout details, from the oversized collar to the shirred bodice to the dainty cuffed sleeves. There's also this simple sleeveless option from BB Dakota, but if you prefer a little pattern play, consider styling this sweet floral-print find with striped linen shorts.
Mark our words: Thanks in large part to Middleton, this darling blouse trend is bound to blow up this summer. Shop some of our favorite Peter Pan collar tops below.
