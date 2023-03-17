Kate Middleton and Harry Styles Are Making a Case for Peplum's Return This Spring

Kate Middleton's style is often described as timeless, elegant, and polished. Both Florence Pugh's and Harry Styles' are trendy, daring, and fun. But the three Brits all recently dipped their toes into one silhouette that's both elegant and fun: peplum.

Earlier this week, the Princess of Wales attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in a navy blazer and skirt with a white print, pumps, and a blue hat. The look is on par with Middleton's signature sophisticated style, but the peplum waist on her jacket added a playful punch.

The sighting comes just a month after Don't Worry Darling costars Pugh and Styles wore peplum on separate occasions — in the form of a strapless red gown for the former and a black suit jacket for the latter. Also in February, Reese Witherspoon donned a light blue peplum dress while promoting Your Place or Mine, so it's clear: Peplum is on the rise.

Peplum Tops and Blazers Inspired by Kate Middleton

It's easy to understand why so many stars are turning to peplum. With pleated fabric stemming from the waist, peplum silhouettes are extremely flattering, since they flare over your midsection. There are plenty of peplum picks to shop out there, whether you're looking for a style as dramatic as Pugh's or as subtle as Middleton's.

Nordstrom has a plethora of peplum tops in feminine florals and subtle solid colors. This satin peplum top in a soft rose print features bows hanging from puff sleeves and a smocked back, while this long-sleeved option is a brighter shade of Barbiecore pink and includes a cute tie front.

If you prefer less color, try a black or white peplum top on for size. This Spanx peplum top is made with the fan-favorite AirEssentials fabric, which Oprah once said "feels like a hug." The sleeveless top comes in both black and white and can be worn to the office or for a night out when paired with a leather jacket.

Other solid-colored options include this silktop with trendy tie front closures (which comes in black, white, and lime green); this classic black T-shirt style, on sale for $33, that's available in plus sizes; and this showstopping white puff sleeve peplum blouse that would look lovely with light wash jeans.

Peplum adds an unexpected flare (pun intended) to any outfit, and it's sure to turn heads this spring. Shop more peplum tops and blazers inspired by Kate Middelton, Harry Styles, and Florence Pugh below.

