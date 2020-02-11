Kate Middleton Has Carried This Handbag Brand for Over a Decade

Image zoom Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty

If you’ve ever taken a deep dive into Kate Middleton’s style archives, then you know she has just a handful of favorite brands — and that’s especially true with her handbag collection.

When we picture the Duchess of Cambridge’s closet, we imagine it to be filled with every bag style from every designer imaginable (think Mia Thermpolis’ closet in Princess Diaries). But no matter how many options she may or may not have, there’s one designer Kate always seems to reach for: Mulberry. By our count, the duchess carried a handbag from the British luxury label nine times in 2019, which is a lot for a future queen with practically every designer at her disposal.

If you’ve gone even deeper into the style archives, then you’ve discovered that she has actually been carrying the brand’s bags since as early as 2008 — well before her days as a royal. In October of that year, she notably wore neon yellow shorts with a green sequin top and carried a Mulberry Araline leather shoulder bag to a roller disco bash to raise money for charity.

Image zoom Getty Images (4)

And she’s continued to carry Mulberry bags into the new decade. During a recent outing to visit the South Wales resort of Mumbles, she brought along her Darley clutch, which is the same ruby red croc-embossed bag she carried last July. The duchess also owns the contemporary classic Bayswater clutch in several colors and carries it so frequently, we’re beginning to think it might be her all-time favorite.

Mulberry has been crafting timeless yet traditional pieces — including clothing, shoes, accessories, and leather goods — that embody British heritage since 1971. And if you’re looking to add one of its pieces to your own closet, we have good news: Nordstrom offers a curated selection of Mulberry handbags and wallets. The selection starts at $395 for this continental calfskin wallet and goes up to $1,650 for this croc-embossed leather satchel. So yes, the bags are a bit more of an investment, but Kate has proven they’re worth every penny and will last you for years. (Meghan Markle has also carried its handbags, too.)

Scroll down to shop our Mulberry handbag picks from Nordstrom, including an equestrian-inspired bag that looks very similar to the one Kate recently carried.

Mulberry Darley Continental Leather Wallet, $395

Mulberry Small Darley Leather Crossbody Bag, $650

Mulberry Amberley Calfskin Leather Clutch, $675

Mulberry Amberley Croc Embossed Leather Clutch, $725

Mulberry Small Amberley Leather Crossbody Bag in Pale Slate, $875

Mulberry Small Amberley Leather Crossbody Bag in Black, $875

