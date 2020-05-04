Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kate Middleton Has Worn This Jewelry Brand for Years — and It’s on Mega-Sale Right Now

When it comes to Kate Middleton’s fashion, it’s clear the Duchess has some royal favorites. She loves an emerald-green ensemble for special occasions, a pair of classic white tennis shoes for everyday comfort, and a piece of Monica Vinader jewelry for a pop of flare.

The latter might seem pricey, but luckily there’s a top-notch sale going on now that makes Monica Vinader more affordable than ever — and it won’t last long. The Kate-approved jewelry line is up to 75 percent off right now at Nordstrom Rack, meaning you can pick up sterling silver and 18-karat gold accessories while saving hundreds in the process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Middleton has worn Monica Vinader for years — as has Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Madonna, who have all donned necklaces, bracelets, and earrings from the designer. Monica Vinader is considered relatively affordable in the world of high-end jewelry, so this sale makes a label with stamps of approval from Hollywood and Kensington Palace even more attainable than before.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Go-To Comfortable Shoes — and Where to Buy Them

Image zoom WPA-Rota/Press Association Images

You can shop 18-karat rose gold earrings for under $70 (a 50 percent markdown) in styles so similar to Middleton’s beloved gemstones. The Duchess has literally ran and done tae kwon do while wearing her Monica Vinader earrings, so clearly they’re comfortable. To really replicate her look, you don’t have to hit the tracks: You can simply pair the earrings with a monochromatic outfit, which Kate proves looks effortless and chic.

Styles similar to Middleton’s are available in a bunch of different colors and stones, like pink quartz and violet Kyanite. Additionally, diamond cuffs are more than $270 off, and sterling silver necklaces are seeing hundred-dollar price drops, proving that now more than ever is the time to shop like a princess.

Below, shop our Kate-inspired picks from the sale.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! 18K Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver Siren Mini Stud Earrings, $67.97 (orig. $135); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Sterling Silver Siren Wire Pink Quartz Drop Earrings, $74.97 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Sterling Silver Naida Larimar & Diamonds Thin Cuff, $221.23 (orig. $595); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Sterling Silver Nura Large Teardrop Necklace, $97.97 (orig. $195); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! 18K Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver Siren Mini Stud Earrings, $67.97 (orig. $135); nordstromrack.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more.