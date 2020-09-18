Kate Middleton Just Wore $110 Earrings from the Jewelry Brand Meghan Markle and the Hadids Love

Is there anything Kate Middleton can’t do in a pair of statement earrings? The Duchess of Cambridge has already proven she can run track and climb mountains while wearing some of her prettiest go-to pairs, and now she’s adding bagel-making to her repertoire of activities that she’s mastered while wearing stunning accessories.

On their most recent outing in London, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by the famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery, where they spoke to employees affected by COVID-19 and even helped to make a few batches of bagels by hand. Of course, Kate looked radiant as ever for the occasion, donning a $711 red-and-white printed shirtdress from Beulah London and her go-to floral-print face mask. But when we caught sight of her gorgeous drop earrings, we just had to know where they were from. To our pleasant surprise, Kate accessorized her look with a pair of Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings from the affordable celebrity-loved jewelry brand Missoma.

Image zoom Shutterstock; Missoma

Surprisingly enough, Kate’s exact gemstone hoop earrings are actually still available, so if you’re looking to get your hands on them, we suggest doing so ASAP. Scroll down to shop Kate’s styles and more celebrity-loved pieces from Missoma.

Image zoom Missoma

Image zoom Missoma

Image zoom Missoma

Image zoom Missoma

Image zoom Missoma

