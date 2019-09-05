Kate Middleton Stepped Out Wearing the Same Dress She Wore to Meghan and Harry’s Rehearsal Dinner — Get the Look for $51

Image zoom Press Association via AP Images

When it comes to back-to-school style, Kate Middleton is bringing her A game!

The royal mom-of-three dropped off Prince George and Princess Charlotte for their first day of school wearing an adorable carnation-print dress from Michael Kors with a black belt and a pair of navy pumps. If you recognize her dress, that’s because it’s the same one she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding rehearsal (classic Kate with the royal re-wear).

The vibrant, raspberry-colored shirtdress is simple and breezy, yet polished, making it as perfect for attending a wedding as it is for taking the kids to school, as Kate has proven. Plus, her romantic, vintage floral-style midi dress can easily be transitioned into your fall wardrobe — simply layer it with a denim jacket and a pair of chic black booties (and maybe throw on a velvet pearl headband to accessorize).

Having worn the Michael Kors midi dress just a little over a year ago, it comes as no surprise that it’s already out of stock. But if you want to repli-Kate the Duchess of Cambridge’s look, we went ahead and scoured the Internet for similar floral-print dresses and found eight that are sure to be closet winners — including the same Michael Kors dress she wore in a different, equally as cute print. Scroll down to shop them, starting at just $51.

