20 Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton-Inspired Maternity Dresses You'll Actually Want to Wear
Every mom-to-be knows that one of the easiest ways to dress for your growing bump is to throw on a cute maternity dress — royalty included! Throughout her pregnancy, Meghan Markle has been spotted in a variety of super fashionable frocks that put her bump on full display.
Perhaps she was given some sartorial advice from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who also wore a slew of sleek maternity dresses throughout all three of her pregnancies. Even if you’re not a Duchess, expecting moms have enough to worry about, and putting together a stylish look shouldn’t be one of them — so we’ve rounded up some of the cutest royal-inspired maternity dresses you can find at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, ASOS, and more.
From flowy maxis and belted midi dresses to cute polka dot frocks and cozy sweater dresses, keep reading to shop 20 maternity dresses that look nearly identical to Kate and Meghan’s — they’re so stylish, you’ll actually want to wear them after your baby has arrived.
Floral Sheath
While attending the 50th anniversary celebrations of Charles being invested as Prince of Wales, Meghan showed off her bump in a pretty floral brocade sheath dress. She accessoried the pretty frock with an Amanda Wakeley coat and nude pumps.
Buy It! Tiffany Rose Amelia Lace Maternity Sheath Dress, $205; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Lace Flutter Sleeve Dress, $108; bloomingdales.com
Belted Frocks
Back in 2017, Kate sported a pretty printed Kate Spade midi dress as she stopped by The Foundling Museum while pregnant with third child Prince Louis. The fabric belt hit right above her stomach and helped showcase her growing bump.
Buy It! H&M MAMA Dress with Sparkly Belt, $39.99; hm.com
Buy It! A Pea in The Pod Maternity Belted Dress, $158; macys.com
Classic Black
Meghan proves you can never go wrong with a classic little black dress. The expecting mom rocked a black pleated Loyd/Ford dress along with a white blazer, Manolo Blahnik pumps, and statement earrings while in Morocco.
Buy It! H&M Mama Smocked Dress, $34.99; hm.com
Buy It! Hatch Tori Pleated Crepe de Chine Midi Dress, $290; net-a-porter.com
Empire Waist
Take a cue from Kate and show off your bump in a high-neck empire waist dress. The Duchess of Cambridge sported this pretty light blue Emilia Wickstead cocktail dress when she was pregnant with first child Prince George back in 2013.
Buy It! Kimi and Kai Sade Lace & Mesh Maternity Dress, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
Buy It! ASOS Chi Chi London Maternity Lace Pencil Dress, $103; asos.com
Maxi Dress
While on the royal tour in Morocco, Meghan wowed in a gorgeous floral maxi dress by Carolina Herrera. She completed the look with diamond earrings and a Dior clutch.
Buy It! Hello MIZ Floral Maternity Maxi Dress, $24.99-$44.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Motherhood Maternity Ruched Maxi Dress, $44.98; macys.com
Wrap Dress
Back in 2013, Kate showed off her baby bump for the first time in a sleek grey wrap dress by Max Mara. The flattering silhouette showed off her shape and allowed her growing belly to take center stage — while still looking totally chic.
Buy It! Isabella Oliver Neale Maternity/Nursing Wrap Dress, $149; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Jessica Simpson Maternity Wrap Dress, $39.97 (orig. $69.98); macys.com
Sweater Dress
If you want to stay comfortable, opt for a stylish sweater dress like Meghan did as she attended attended a gala performance of The Wider Earth. The Duchess of Sussex rocked a cozy white turtleneck dress from Calvin Klein that she paired with her favorite Amanda Wakeley coat, along with cute olive green pumps and a matching clutch, both by Ralph Lauren.
Buy It! H&M MAMA Fine-Knit Dress, $34.99; hm.com
Buy It! ASOS Design Fine Knit Maternity Dress, $45; asos.com
Polka Dots
Kate was such a fan of this adorable polka dot maternity dress from Topshop that she was spotted wearing it twice during her pregnancy with Prince George back in 2013.
Buy It! ASOS Design Maternity Polka Dot Midi Dress, $44.50 (orig. $56); asos.com
Buy It! H&M MAMA Polka Dot Jersey Dress, $32.99; hm.com
Collared Dresses
Meghan looked polished to perfection as she stopped by the Hubb Community Kitchen in a burgundy collared dress by Club Monaco. She accessorized the work-appropriate frock with black tights and Givenchy ankle booties.
Buy It! ASOS Design Maternity Mini Smock Dress with Collar, $51; asos.com
Buy It! Seraphine Knitted Maternity Dress with Collar, $99; amazon.com
Animal Prints
While pregnant with Princess Charlotte back in 2015, Kate showed off her animal instincts in a leopard print coat dress. She complemented the fun printed dress with classic black pumps and a matching clutch, showing us exactly how to wear animal prints without going overboard.
Buy It! ASOS Glamorous Bloom Leopard Shift Dress, $45; asos.com
Buy It! H&M MAMA Leopard Print Patterned Tunic, $34.99; hm.com