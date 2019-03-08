Every mom-to-be knows that one of the easiest ways to dress for your growing bump is to throw on a cute maternity dress — royalty included! Throughout her pregnancy, Meghan Markle has been spotted in a variety of super fashionable frocks that put her bump on full display.

Perhaps she was given some sartorial advice from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who also wore a slew of sleek maternity dresses throughout all three of her pregnancies. Even if you’re not a Duchess, expecting moms have enough to worry about, and putting together a stylish look shouldn’t be one of them — so we’ve rounded up some of the cutest royal-inspired maternity dresses you can find at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, ASOS, and more.

From flowy maxis and belted midi dresses to cute polka dot frocks and cozy sweater dresses, keep reading to shop 20 maternity dresses that look nearly identical to Kate and Meghan’s — they’re so stylish, you’ll actually want to wear them after your baby has arrived.