This Kate Middleton-Loved Tote Bag Has Over 1,500 Near-Perfect Reviews on Nordstrom

There’s no doubt Kate Middleton has an adoration for expensive handbags — from her Aspinal of London croc-embossed bag to her Manu Atelier boxy purse, her royal wardrobe is filled with pricey pieces we can’t imagine paying full-price for. But, if you dig through her style archives like we did, you’ll find there’s one affordable bag that Kate can’t live without, and has owned in multiple colors: Longchamp's Le Pliage Tote.

The Duchess has carried the French luxury brand’s tote for years, dating as far back as her graduation from the University of St. Andrews in 2005 (before she became royalty). Even after joining the royal family — and gaining access to possibly every designer imaginable — Kate has continued carrying her Longchamp tote, though less frequently. She was last seen with one in 2016 as she departed Borneo (pictured below in dark green).

As it turns out, her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is a fan of the brand’s tote, too. Pre-Duchess, Meghan was photographed with a beige Longchamp Small Le Pliage tote slung over her shoulder at a 2015 Pre-Emmy event. But these royal ladies aren’t the only ones who love this tote bag. In fact, over 1,500 Nordstrom shoppers have given it a near-perfect five-star rating.

Owners of the tote claim it’s the perfect size bag and can easily be worn to the office as it can for a night out. And like Kate, people continue to repurchase the Longchamp tote bag when their old ones get worn out. “This is an oldie but goodie, finally came around to replacing my 5 year old one,” one Nordstrom reviewer wrote.

“I recently bought my third Longchamp large Le Pliage tote. This tote goes everywhere and easily adds that necessary professional detail, or turns my look into a casual, confident woman, ready to go,” another customer raved. “The tote wears well, easily fits a laptop, or becomes a weekend bag. I love the colors! The tote is lightweight but sturdy. I wouldn’t feel ‘dressed’ without it!”

The water-resistant, nylon tote has a minimalistic silhouette and is spacious enough to store everything from a laptop to overnight clothes. Its embossed leather straps give it a classic contrast and are long enough to wear comfortably slung over your shoulder, making it a great travel tote. With seven different colors to choose from, there’s an option for everyone.

Plus, ringing in at $145, it’s definitely one of both Duchesses’ more budget-friendly bags. As Kate, Meghan, and Nordstrom customers have proven, this bag is worth every penny and will last you for years to come.

