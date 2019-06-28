Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Can’t Stop Wearing Summer’s Hottest Wedges

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage (2); Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Kate Middleton has what seems like an unlimited number of shoe options (perks of royalty, right?). So when she wears a pair of shoes more than once, we sit up and take note — especially when they’re something different than her beloved nude pumps. The shoes in question? Her tan lace-up Castañer wedges, which the Duchess of Cambridge has worn on two separate occasions in the past month.

Rather than her usual go-to Jimmy Choo Romy pumps, she opted to wear the Castañer espadrilles with her tiered floral Erdem dress while showing Queen Elizabeth her new garden in May, and again with her paisley dress while meeting with aspiring young photographers in June. In both occasions, the Castañer shoes gave her outfits the perfect summer vibes.

As it turns out, the brand is loved by lots of royal ladies. Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, owns a pair of the popular Carina canvas wedges in ivory, and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, has the same exact pair in black. In fact, Meghan has worn her lace-up Castañer wedges on several occasions, too.

During her royal Tour Down Under with Prince Harry, she sported the black canvas wedges with a striped Martin Grant maxi while visiting Bondi Beach in Australia, and again with a pink floral Figue dress during a visit to the University of the South Pacific in Suva.

But Castañer’s wedges aren’t only loved by royalty — the brand has racked up a list of other celeb fans including Emily Ratajkowski, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (to name a few). The best part about Castañer wedges? You can wear them with practically every outfit imaginable (as the Duchesses have proven). They’re the perfect casual-but-dressy shoe to wear to a wedding, or to pair with a tropical-print two piece set for vacation. Ringing in at $150, they’re not cheap, per say, but totally worth every penny if you plan to live in them all summer long like Kate does.

While the Duchess of Cambridge’s exact style is no longer available, the brand sells a very similar tan lace-up pair that are just as cute. Pippa and Meghan’s wedge styles are still available (though we imagine not for long), so you’d better move quickly if you want a pair for yourself.

Scroll down to shop the royal-approved wedges you need in your summer wardrobe.

Kate Middleton

Buy It! Castañer Joyce T Wedge Espadrilles, $130; shopbop.com

Meghan Markle

Buy It! Castañer Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles, $120; netaporter.com

Pippa Middleton

Buy It! Castañer Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles, $120; netaporter.com