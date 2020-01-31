Kate Middleton Has Worn This Comfy Boot Trend for Years

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate Middleton has worn a lot of the same trends for years. That’s because her royal wardrobe — which we imagine is stowed away in a massive closet with glass chandeliers and gold wall decals — appears to be chock-full of what we like to call “forever staples” (a.k.a. clothing and accessories that can be worn forever).

Middleton has mastered the art of buying, or rather wearing, smart pieces that withstand both time and trends, which is how she’s earned her second (unofficial) title as the queen of recycling. She’s a fan of coat dresses, clearly has an appreciation for a good tartan print, and keeps making a strong case for bold hair accessories — all pieces that’ll still feel fresh and relevant in 10 years. But we can’t help but appreciate one timeless trend she’s subtly been sporting since at least 2017: low-heeled black ankle boots.

Most recently, Middleton wore the smart year-round shoes, specifically a pair hailing from Aquatalia, for a visit to the Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School on January 29. She styled them with black skinny jeans, a white sweater, and a blue coat. In past years, she’s taken a similar fashion route, favoring fitted denim whenever she puts on her go-to booties. Why? Because black skinny jeans are great for tucking into the shorter silhouette to create a sleek and super streamlined look that works for all occasions.

Inspired by Middleton’s ever-practical footwear choices (the low block heel provides optimal support and more even weight distribution), we decided to turn to Nordstrom to find some lookalikes for less. And don’t feel guilty about buying yet another pair of shoes, because low-heeled black ankle boots will be one of the smartest royal-approved pieces you’ll ever purchase for three key reasons: They’re comfortable, they’re timeless, and they’re stylish.

Shop our favorite low-heeled black ankle boots below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Sarto By Franco Sarto Sloan Bootie, $89.96 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Walden Bootie, $99.90 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Madewell The Western Leather Boot, $188; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Steve Madden Missie Bootie, $129.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Linea Paola Sienna Chelsea Boot, $149.95–$169.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Lucky Brand Zaprika Bootie, $128.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dr. Scholl’s Lively Waterproof Bootie, $67.50 (orig. $134.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Blondo Valli 2.0 Waterproof Bootie, $149.95; nordstrom.com

