This Kate Middleton-Loved Brand Just Launched Hand-Decorated Face Masks

Brands are churning out their own reusable cloth face masks almost by the minute — and each manages to maintain its label’s own unique flair. Sanctuary’s cloth coverings, for example, come in a slew of camo prints, a motif that’s become synonymous with the brand, while celeb-loved Rag & Bone created denim and gingham face masks (a fitting choice for the jean label).

Most recently, Kate Middleton-loved Lele Sadoughi, known for its quirky accessories decorated with elegant embellishments, launched protective face coverings. Middleton wore a velvet Lele Sadoughi headband during an outing in March 2020, garnering the brand instant buzz. But even before the royal sighting, the brand had already been a favorite of fashion lovers around the world thanks to its use of unique ornamentation like shells, pearls, and colorful beads.

It’s only natural, then, that Lele Sadoughi’s just-launched face masks include that signature decorative flair customers have come to know and love. The 100 percent cotton cloth coverings (which come in a pack of three and are available in two understated color palettes, a muted cloud color and a pretty pastel) are hand-embellished with pearls, gold stars or hearts, and unique floral embroidery. They also feature elastic ear straps and an adjustment metal nose piece for a comfortable, customized fit around the face, along with an opening for a filter pocket, though the filter is not included with your purchase.

Buy It! Lele Sadoughi Set of 3 Face Masks, $40; lelesadoughi.com

You can now pre-order a pack of three for $40, with the masks expected to ship by May 30.

