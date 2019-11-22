Kate Middleton Just Wore the Prettiest Green Dress — and We Found a Nearly Identical Dupe for Only $49

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton has clear wardrobe favorites. She wears coat dresses more often than not, she’s a huge fan of Gianvito Rossi’s suede heels —regularly stepping out in a trusty black suede pair from the designer — and as of late, she’s been quite keen to rich emerald green pieces, with her most recent outing being proof of her affinity for the deep verdant hue.

On November 21, the Duchess of Cambridge met with some Tusk Awards nominees and finalists ahead of the Tusk Conservation Awards Tuesday evening. For the daytime event, Kate opted for a green, mid-length dress from London-based brand Beulah London — and if it looks familiar, that’s because she’s worn it before. (She is the queen of recycling closet staples, after all.)

Kate’s wardrobe is sprinkled with some more affordable finds here and there, but this green Beulah dress isn’t one of them — it costs nearly $700. So, we turned to our favorite one-stop shop, Amazon, to see if there’s a more affordable alternative that would allow us to replicate the Duchess’ latest ensemble — a look that’s perfect for upcoming holiday parties — on a budget.

Enter: Fincati’s Long Cashmere Sweater Dress that’s nearly identical to the one Kate wore recently. Much like hers, it has an A-line silhouette and a flowy, ankle-length skirt. It also features long sleeves (a must when the temperatures drop), and a fitted waistline that’s accentuated with an on-trend wraparound belt. But the most spot-on similarity is the color: a rich emerald green that’ll pair nicely with your favorite red lipstick. Thanks for the holiday party inspo, Kate!

