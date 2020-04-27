Kate Middleton’s Pretty Floral Midi Dress Sold Out, so We Found 7 Dupes

Image zoom BBC

Kate Middleton and the rest of the Cambridge family may be social distancing, but in true royal fashion, Kate has been continuing to serve up stylish quarantine looks on video calls and television appearances. While we doubt we’ll ever catch her in a pair of joggers like Meghan Markle, we can always turn to Kate for a classic-yet-trendy look. And her most recent sartorial choice is giving us all of the spring-outfit inspo we could have hoped for.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her family in the “Clap for Carers” campaign on the BBC to applaud frontline workers while wearing the “Anouk Dress” from British fashion label Ghost London. Complete with a romantic ruffled collar and puff-sleeves, Kate’s purplish-blue colored floral-print midi dress is the perfect mix of feminine and chic. Of course, her exact style is already sold out, but that hasn’t stopped us from finding seven gorgeous dupes.

If you’re like us and looking to get your hands on a floral midi like Kate’s for the days when tie-dye matching sets and sweatpants are over, you’re sure to love the seven lookalikes we picked out below. Starting at just $28, these floral-print numbers will add a pretty pop of color to your wardrobe for seasons to come. But hurry, just like Kate’s exact Ghost London dress, we have a feeling these won’t be sticking around for long.

Scroll down to shop our favorite Kate Middleton-inspired midi dresses for spring now.

Buy It! Topshop Floral Twist Front Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $28.13 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Buy It! NSR Floral Waist Tie Printed Dress, $42.97 (orig. $88); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Faithfull the Brand Marie Louise Midi Dress, $189; revolve.com

Buy It! Apiece Apart Gracia Flamenca Dress, $250 (orig. $595); revolve.com

Buy It! & Other Stories Printed Ruffle Bib Midi Dress, $129; stories.com

Buy It! Chelsea28 Floral Print Faux Wrap Dress, $55.60 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Patrizia Maxi Dress, $168; anthropologie.com

