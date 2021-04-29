Kate Middleton Wore the Ultra-Flattering Spring Dress Trend That’s About to Blow Up
We don't know what's better about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 10th anniversary photoshoot: Kate Middleton's bouncy blowout or her ethereal blue dress with sheer sleeves and a wrap-style bodice. We'll ultimately let you be the judge of that, but we're partial to the latter because we love a good spring dress moment.
The wrap-style maxi Middleton wore for the photoshoot is from Ghost London. It was available on ASOS prior to the release of the stunning images, and promptly sold out thereafter, which isn't surprising considering the Middleton Effect is still very much in full swing. If you want to get your hands on anything the duchess owns, you have to act fast, but there is some good news. There are plenty of similar styles available on Amazon that have Middleton written all over them.
The duchess' blue dress has long, sheer sleeves, which is great for that in-between weather we typically get this time of year. The maxi-length is also ideal for spring, as you still get that ease and breeze of a dress without having to bare it all. But the real standout element of Middleton's maxi is the wrap style bodice, and if you've ever worn this silhouette, you know why.
The wrap-around dress has been here for decades. Though Diane von Furstenberg is often credited with inventing the silhouette in the 1970s, its history actually dates back to the early 1930s and 1940s, with its form "deeply embedded in the American designer sportswear tradition," according to The Met. Today, the wrap dress remains a world-wide favorite thanks to its ultra-flattering fit. Its wrap-around front accentuates the waist, and its classic silhouette works for all ages.
You'll have no problem finding a wrap dress that works for you, but to help in your search for the perfect waist-cinching number, we highlighted our favorites on Amazon that would definitely earn Middleton's stamp of approval. Some are short sleeves, others long like Middleton's, but they're all gorgeous. Shop them below.
Buy It! R.Vivimos Maxi Wrap Dress, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zesica Bohemian Floral Maxi Wrap Dress, $39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! BerryGo V-Neck Ruffle Floral Maxi Wrap Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden V-Neck Floral Print Wrap Dress, $40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! R.Vivimos Short Sleeve Floral Print Bohemian Maxi Dress, $26.99; amazon.com
