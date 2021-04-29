Kate Middleton Wore the Ultra-Flattering Spring Dress Trend That’s About to Blow Up

The wrap-style maxi Middleton wore for the photoshoot is from Ghost London. It was available on ASOS prior to the release of the stunning images, and promptly sold out thereafter, which isn't surprising considering the Middleton Effect is still very much in full swing. If you want to get your hands on anything the duchess owns, you have to act fast, but there is some good news. There are plenty of similar styles available on Amazon that have Middleton written all over them.