Kate Middleton Popularized This Pretty Cloth Face Mask Trend in Less Than 24 Hours

All it takes is a few hours (or in some cases, minutes) for anything Kate Middleton wears to sell out. She’s even caused her fair share of website crashes because of how many people try to scoop up her latest royal-approved fashion find at the same time. While the “Kate Middleton effect” is certainly nothing new, it’s been a while since we’ve seen it exert influence on the fashion world — but now it’s back in action.
On August 4, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her first engagement of the month. The royal stunned in a white button-down dress by Suzannah and Tabitha Simmons pumps, and while both her dress and shoes could cause a fashion frenzy, it was her floral face mask that really set the sartorial world ablaze. So much so, in fact, that searches for “floral face mask” spiked by 185 percent in less than 24 hours, according to data aggregator Lyst .
It’s no secret that people are shopping for cloth face masks left and right. After all, they’re summer 2020’s most essential accessory. But in one fell swoop, Middleton made floral cloth face masks more popular than ever imagined. As usual, the royal’s exact Amaia cotton face covering sold out fairly quickly after the outing, but a quick Google of “floral face masks” bombards shoppers with more than 32 million options. Oy vey.
If you’re quick to write off a floral face mask because you’re worried about outfit-mask coordination, hear us out: The botanical motif is among the most neutral of prints, and it’ll go with every solid, stripe, or polka-dotted piece you have in your closet right now. What’s more, Middleton further proved the pattern’s versatility on August 5 by pairing the mask with an Emilia Wickstead dress featuring a different floral print.
Middleton isn’t the only notable person keen on floral face masks . Katie Holmes has been wearing hers practically nonstop, too. And whenever Kate and Katie do something, we do it, too.
Shop our favorite Middleton-inspired floral face masks below.
