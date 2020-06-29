Kate Middleton’s $189 Floral Midi Dress Already Sold Out, but We Found 6 Gorgeous Lookalikes You Can Still Shop

Leave it to Kate Middleton to make gardening in a floral-print midi dress and heels look easy.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Nook center at the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospital in Norfolk to help plant a special sensory garden for children and families. For the occasion, Kate wore a $189 floral-print midi dress from celebrity-loved label Faithfull the Brand, gold statement earrings, and espadrille wedges.

Unsurprisingly, Kate looked radiant in the retro-style midi dress while potting plants and flowers alongside staff, volunteers, and families. In fact, seeing Kate gardening in such a pretty ensemble made us realize that we need a floral-print midi dress in our summer wardrobes, too. Like everything that Kate wears, her exact dress has already sold out everywhere, but that didn’t stop us from finding six lookalike styles that are equally as fashionable.

Image zoom Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

Light, airy, and perfect for wearing all summer long, these six Kate Middleton-inspired dresses are bound to become your new go-tos for the season. The best part? They start at just $23. We’ve even managed to track down another Faithfull the Brand floral-print midi dress similar to Kate’s that’s still available, but you’ve got to hurry and scoop it up before it inevitably sells out too.

Whether you’re in the market for a new gardening ensemble à la Kate or simply looking to refresh your summer wardrobe with a duchess-inspired dress for less, these six styles are sure to get you compliments wherever you go.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Urban CoCo Floral Print Short Sleeve Flared Midi Dress, $22.86; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! R.Vivimos Summer Floral Print Cotton Short Sleeve Flowy Dress, $23.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! VintageClothing Floral Maxi Boho Button Up Split Beach Party Dress, $38.99–$46.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! ASTR the Label Short Ruffle Sleeve Sylvia A-line Midi Dress, $88.80–$110; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Wayf Ruffle Neck Flounce Midi Dress, $128; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Faithfull The Brand Daija Midi Dress, $132.30–$189; amazon.com