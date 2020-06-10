Kate Middleton Just Brought This Pretty Summer Staple Back on Our Radar

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer’s official arrival is a couple weeks away — and while it may feel a little different this year, that’s not to say you can’t (nor shouldn’t) invest in a few quintessential warm-weather staples. Swimwear sales are still on the uptick and shoppers are scooping up comfy, breathable sandals left and right, but there’s one no-brainer summer staple that Kate Middleton just reintroduced us to: eyelet.

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hopped on a Zoom call during Volunteer’s Week to thank those who’ve been lending an extra hand during the COVID-19 outbreak. For the occasion, the duchess reached for an ultra-romantic eyelet M.i.h Jeans blouse that royal fans will likely recognize. Last May, Middleton wore the same lightweight button-down during an outing at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Not familiar with eyelet? A quick Google search of the term shows that the pretty fabric dates back to the 16th century and was particularly popular in the Victorian era. The summer-ready material — which usually has tiny “eyes” or holes throughout that allow for extra ventilation and thus lots of breathability — unsurprisingly tends to pop back onto the fashion scene around this time, with Middleton being among the first to resurface the quintessential warm-weather staple this season.

It’s worth noting that the M.i.h. blouse isn’t the only eyelet staple Middleton has hanging in her closet. Back in 2014, the duchess wore a beautiful white eyelet dress for a trip to Australia, looking as radiant as ever while sporting it on the beach along with a pair of nude wedges.

Eyelet is a game-changing summertime fabric — trust us, you’ll feel the breeze and sweat less when wearing it. But as an added plus, the fashion landscape is chock-full of so many whimsical “eye” embroidered pieces, you’ll have no problem finding a take that aligns with your style preferences.

