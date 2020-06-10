Kate Middleton Just Brought This Pretty Summer Staple Back on Our Radar
The royal has been seen sporting this summer-perfect trend on repeat
Summer’s official arrival is a couple weeks away — and while it may feel a little different this year, that’s not to say you can’t (nor shouldn’t) invest in a few quintessential warm-weather staples. Swimwear sales are still on the uptick and shoppers are scooping up comfy, breathable sandals left and right, but there’s one no-brainer summer staple that Kate Middleton just reintroduced us to: eyelet.
Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hopped on a Zoom call during Volunteer’s Week to thank those who’ve been lending an extra hand during the COVID-19 outbreak. For the occasion, the duchess reached for an ultra-romantic eyelet M.i.h Jeans blouse that royal fans will likely recognize. Last May, Middleton wore the same lightweight button-down during an outing at the Chelsea Flower Show.
Not familiar with eyelet? A quick Google search of the term shows that the pretty fabric dates back to the 16th century and was particularly popular in the Victorian era. The summer-ready material — which usually has tiny “eyes” or holes throughout that allow for extra ventilation and thus lots of breathability — unsurprisingly tends to pop back onto the fashion scene around this time, with Middleton being among the first to resurface the quintessential warm-weather staple this season.
Shop Pretty Eyelet Pieces for Summer
- Universal Thread Short Sleeve Round Neck Eyelet Top, $24.99
- J.Crew Mercantile Short-Sleeve Eyelet Collared Tie Front Dress, $13.21–$79.50
- Sanctuary Julia Eyelet Sleeve Top, $59
- BB Dakota Eyelet Blouse, $66
- 1901 Eyelet Fit & Flare Dress, $89
- Eloquii Lace Bodice Chiffon Gown, $89.96 (orig. $149.95)
- Frankies Bikinis Penelope One-Piece, $210
- 7 for All Mankind Double Ruffle Eyelet Top, $225
It’s worth noting that the M.i.h. blouse isn’t the only eyelet staple Middleton has hanging in her closet. Back in 2014, the duchess wore a beautiful white eyelet dress for a trip to Australia, looking as radiant as ever while sporting it on the beach along with a pair of nude wedges.
Eyelet is a game-changing summertime fabric — trust us, you’ll feel the breeze and sweat less when wearing it. But as an added plus, the fashion landscape is chock-full of so many whimsical “eye” embroidered pieces, you’ll have no problem finding a take that aligns with your style preferences.
If you prefer the ease of wearing a summer dress, opt for something like this 1901 fit and flare midi that would look great paired with lace-up espadrilles, or this shirtdress from Target’s new collaboration with designer Lisa Marie Fernandez. Eyelet has also been worked into swimwear, like on this Frankies Bikinis one-piece that doubles as a bodysuit, and on headbands, like this option from Middleton-loved Lele Sadoughi.
Below, shop more of our favorite Middleton-inspired eyelet pieces that you’ll be so happy to have on hand this season.
Buy It! Lucky Brand Eyelet Scalloped Edge Peasant Top, $59.40–$87.67; amazon.com
Buy It! 1.State Eyelet Flutter Sleeve Top, $89; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Modcloth Eyelet Success Button-Up Top, $55; modcloth.com
Buy It! Madewell Daylight Eyelet Top, $78; madewell.com
Buy It! Lisa Marie Fernandez for Target Eyelet Shirtdress, $45; target.com
Buy It! Lucky Brand Eyelet Popover Top, $53.70–$80.55; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.