Kate Middleton’s Most-Loved Summer Shoe Is Comfort Meets Style at Its Finest

Summer is here, and the sandals have come out of hiding. You’ve likely made some sacrifices for the sake of breathable style in the past (sky-high heels, uncomfortable wedges, and unsupportive flip-flops are just some pain-inducing culprits), but as we’ve said time and again, comfy, fashion-forward shoes do actually exist — and Kate Middleton just reminded us about one of the most classic seasonal footwear stunners in the game: good ol’ espadrilles.

If you follow Middleton’s style closely, you’ll know the royal is as loyal as can be to her wardrobe favorites. Eyelet anything, like airy dresses and pretty blouses, resurface like clockwork come summertime; floral midi dresses also make up a large chunk of the duchess’ warm-weather attire. And lace-up espadrilles are perhaps her most-loved shoe this time of year.

Most recently, the duchess dazzled in what we’re deeming her quintessential summer uniform: a floral midi dress by Faithfull the Brand (a label adored by plenty of Hollywood A-listers) and beige ankle-strap espadrilles by Russell & Bromley. It’s a simple two-piece outfit that’s comfortable, breezy, and as stylish as ever.

Shop Comfortable, Stylish Espadrilles for Summer

Coconuts by Matisse Firefly Lace-Up Wedge Sandal, $88.95; nordstrom.com

Aldo Muschett Wedge Espadrille Pump, $56.98–$73.32; amazon.com

Ugg Wittley Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $149.95; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Catherine Espadrilles, $25.62–130.91; amazon.com

Vince Camuto Brittie Platform Espadrille Sandal, $66 (orig. $109.95); nordstrom.com

Gal Meets Glam x Margaux Espadrille, $175; margauxny.com

Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $34.96–$130.04; amazon.com

CC Corso Como Romley Wedge Sandal, $77.37 (orig. $128.95); nordstrom.com

Espadrilles date as far back as the 13th century. In other words, they’ve got some serious history, and considering they’re as popular as ever today, they also hold major staying power. The classic espadrille usually has a linen, cotton, or canvas front with a wedge that’s often made of rope and a rubber base for extra traction, finished off with wraparound ankle ties for added support. This is the silhouette that’s become a Middleton favorite — and for good reason.

Espadrilles offer the height without the pain of a typical heel, as wedges tend to provide a greater base support. And since the duchess is on her feet for a large portion of the events she attends, comfort is an obvious must. What’s more, the cotton-canvas front allows her feet to breathe easily, while the ankle ties (or ankle strap) ensure a tight, no-budge fit. You don’t have to worry about espadrilles sliding off mid-stride.

The Middleton-loved warm-weather shoe offers immense versatility. Though she tends to wear espadrilles with dresses, they effortlessly pair with all your favorite summer staples, like linen pants, flowy skirts, or jeans. And if the tried-and-true wedge silhouette isn’t really your cup of tea, new takes on the classic shoe are being released nonstop. There are flats with a subtle rafia heel and platform espadrille sneakers that err on the more casual side, so you’ll have no problem finding a style that aligns with your needs.

Below, shop stylish takes on the smart Middleton-loved summer shoe and get ready to see why they’ve been a mainstay in her wardrobe for years.

Buy It! U-lite Platform Lace-Up Espadrilles, $25.99–$45.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Soludos Lyon Wedge, $95; soludos.com

Buy It! Toni Pons Caldes Linen Wedge Sandal, $75–$125 (orig. $124.95–$125; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Viscata Classic Espadrilles Heel, $99.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Margaux The Espadrille, $175; margauxny.com

Buy It! Vince Camuto Levernta Lace-Up Platform Sandal, $59.40 (orig. $98.95); nordstrom.com