Kate Middleton Just Reminded Us of These Comfy Summer Shoes Royals Have Been Wearing for Years
Shoe trends come and go — think metallic boots or chunky loafers — but others, like white sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, stand the test of time.
Another shoe style that will never lose its universal appeal? Espadrilles. The casual canvas shoes, which come in a variety of styles like flats, platform sandals, and wedges, have even earned a royal stamp of approval over the years. Meghan Markle has worn espadrille wedges on many occasions, often pairing them with sundresses, and sisters Pippa and Kate Middleton both frequently wear lace-up espadrilles.
However, earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge ditched the wedge and opted for espadrille flats instead. During her week-long Caribbean tour with Prince William, Middleton has been serving major fashion inspiration, per usual. Her looks have ranged from smocked sundresses to polished blazers to glamorous gowns, but we're more focused on the comfy footwear she wore in Belize on March 20.
For most of the day, Middleton walked around Hopkins, a small village on the coast of Belize, in stylish wedges, but eventually, she swapped them for a pair of white espadrille flats that complemented her floral dress. Her endorsement reminded us why espadrilles are the perfect warm-weather shoe: They're casual, comfortable, and the cotton top is breathable, so your feet won't overheat in warm climates like the Caribbean.
Buy It! Soludos Dali Espadrille Flat, $75; nordstrom.com
Spring is in full swing, so if you haven't hopped on the espadrille train, the time is now. Espadrille sandals pair perfectly with dresses, linen pants, and even jeans. Plus, wearing espadrille wedges is perhaps the sneakiest way to get some extra height without enduring the pain of wearing uncomfortable stilettos. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers give these espadrille sandals a perfect rating, and customers claim wearing these espadrille flats is like "walking on clouds."
No matter which style you choose — flat, sandal, platform, or wedge — you're sure to get plenty of use out of espadrilles during the warm-weather months. Take a cue from Kate, Meghan, and Pippa and shop five more pairs of espadrilles at Nordstrom and Amazon below.
Buy It! Soda Espadrilles Flatform Wedge Sandal, $20.88–$49.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Fashare Espadrilles Wedge Sandals, $41.98–$49.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Find Me Espadrille Flat, $22.30–$69.76; amazon.com
Buy It! Soludos Wedge Lace-Up Espadrille Sandal, $115; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Skechers BOBS from Bobs Breeze, $34.99–$90; amazon.com
