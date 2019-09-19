Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Culottes — Shop 9 Lookalikes on Amazon for Under $34

Image zoom Getty (3)

Kate Middleton is a culotte queen! The Duchess of Cambridge’s typical uniform consists of feminine, floral-print midi dresses, so when she steps out wearing anything else, we notice — as is the case for her culottes.

Over the past few months, Kate has worn three different pairs of the stylish wide-leg trousers on three separate occasions — so it’s safe to say, she’s obsessed, and so are we. As the Duchess has proven (see below), the mid-calf cropped pant is versatile enough to be worn with anything from a dressy blouse and heel to a t-shirt and sneakers, making them the perfect piece to wear between seasons. With styles ranging from relaxed khaki culottes to dressy pleated culottes, the Duchess has quite a few different versions of the trendy trousers in her closet.

If you want to add a little flare to your fall wardrobe (a la Kate), scroll down to shop nine Duchess-inspired culottes from Amazon — all under $34.

Kate’s Black Dressy Culottes

Image zoom Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

During her most recent outing to the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in London, Kate wore a black polka-dot shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted black culottes. This dressier version of the pant is perfect for those looking to incorporate it into their work wardrobe.

Image zoom

Buy It! Tsful Women’s Casual Loose Wide Leg Pants Pull On Dress Pant, $22.99; amazon.com; Made by Johnny Women’s High Elastic Waistband Wide Leg Palazzo Culotte Gaucho Capri Pants, $15.95; amazon.com; Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Leg Long Palazzo Pants Trousers, $23.99–$33.99; amazon.com

Kate’s Casual Garden Culottes

Image zoom Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

A trip to the garden calls for a more casual pant (a.k.a. — not jeans) — which is why Kate opted for a pair of relaxed camel-colored culottes to unveil her Back to Nature Garden. The breezy, wide-leg trousers are a step above casual, yet stylish and comfortable enough to move around freely in.

Image zoom

Buy It! Verdusa Women’s High Waist Button Fly Wide Leg Pants Long Palazzo Trousers, $18.99–$36.99; amazon.com; Tropic Bliss Women’s Organic Cotton Capri Pants, $24.90–$32.90; amazon.com; Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Leg Long Palazzo Pants Trousers, $23.99–$33.99 amazon.com

Kate’s Navy Nautical Culottes

Image zoom Shutterstock

During the King’s Cup Regatta charity sailing race in August, the Duchess of Cambridge channeled nautical-chic with her navy culottes. The navy trousers are the perfect not-too-dressy but not-too-casual style pants for everyday wear.

Image zoom

Buy It! Rekucci Women’s Ease in to Comfort Fit Capri with Button Detail, $29.99; amazon.com; Alexander + David Women’s Casual Linen Crops Culottes, $29.95; amazon.com; Cemi Cri Women’s J2 Love Flowing Palazzo Pants, $10.97–$27.99; amazon.com